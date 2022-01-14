ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

From Virginia Beach to Smithfield to Williamsburg, here’s when and where to find Restaurant Week meal deals

By Denise M. Watson, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

Despite the pandemic and labor shortages, the show — or cooking, rather — must go on.

For the next three weeks, dining spots around the region will be launching their annual Restaurant Weeks with special menus and lower prices to lure in the hungry and curious. It’s a great way for restaurants to pull in patrons during a typically slow month while enticing budget-conscious eaters to try places they wouldn’t normally consider.

Newport News announced in December that it is canceling its two-week event because of labor shortages, supply chain issues and increased food prices. It hopes to reschedule for the summer or early fall, according to a news release. Suffolk and Hampton have plans for March, and Chesapeake has an October spread scheduled.

Check with restaurants for takeout options if you have concerns about dining in.

Here’s a rundown of events, with links to menus and restaurants.

Downtown Norfolk

Jan. 16-23

downtownnorfolk.org/explore/restaurant-week

The offerings include $14 lunches from Southern Eats and Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Restaurant; $14 brunches at Blue Moon Taphouse and Hair of the Dog; and three-course meals going for $30 or $40 at perennial favorites such as 219 Bistro, Monastery Restaurant and Freemason Abbey.

___

Portsmouth

Jan. 22–29

portsmouthhospitality.com/restaurantweek22

At least 18 restaurants have signed and more are expected to jump in. Menus are still being uploaded, too, so be patient and watch the drooling while imagining the possibilities. Options include two-course lunches at $10 or $15 and three-course dinners at $25 or $35. Restaurants include Bailey’s Bayou Authentic Cajun and Creole Cuisine, Gosport Tavern, Still and Thai Basil.

___

Smithfield and Isle of Wight County

Jan. 28-Feb. 5

bit.ly/SmithfieldRestaurant2022

The website is light on details now but is expected to fill in. A dozen restaurants and businesses have signed on so far, including Bubba-n-Frank’s Smokehouse BBQ, Smithfield Station and Pagan River Wine Merchants.

___

Virginia Beach

Jan. 17-23

www.dineinvb.com

More than 40 restaurants from around the city are participating, from Quirks at Town Center to the Rustic Spoon on Pleasure House Road to Abbey Road Pub and Restaurant in the resort area. Two-course breakfast, $5 and $10; two-course lunch, $10 and $15; three-course dinner, $25, $35, $40.

___

Williamsburg

Jan. 21-31

www.wararest.com

So far, more than a dozen restaurants have signed and Debi Schaefer, executive director of the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association, is expecting more by the time the 10-day feast begins.

A few restaurants — including the family of restaurants, Craft 31, Opus 9, and Schlesinger’s in Newport News — are already offering specials. For example, Opus and Schlesinger’s have two-course lunch menus for $12.22 and three-course dinners for $30.22.

Denise M. Watson, 757-446-2504, denise.watson@pilotonline.com

