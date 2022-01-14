ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Wild to Require Proof Of Vaccine or Negative Test to Attend Games

By David Drew
 6 days ago
As COVID continues to spread rapidly throughout the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota Wild announced this week they will adhere to COVID restrictions announced by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, which cover the entire city. This will impact any fan attending games at Xcel Energy Center beginning January 26,...

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID Levels Dropping In St. Paul Wastewater: ‘It’s Promising’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientist Steven Balogh studies wastewater from the Metro Plant in St. Paul, that collects from nearly two million people from 66 cities. The plant measures the amount of virus that the population sheds going to the bathroom. That viral amount is now declining. “It’s dropping very rapidly from what were the highest levels we had seen at any point throughout the pandemic by far,” said Balogh, who works in research and development for the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services. Eight tiny sample tubes are collected from the millions of gallons of water that come into the plant each day and sent...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WTOP

DC restaurants prepare to require diners for proof of vaccination

Starting Jan. 15, restaurants and bars in D.C., along with several other types of businesses, will be required to check that their customers are vaccinated. Impacted businesses have been preparing for this since it was announced in December, and at Chef Geoff’s in Northwest D.C., that has involved training the staff and getting the word out to regular customers.
foxla.com

California nursing homes requiring vaccine booster and negative COVID test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - As COVID-19 cases surge amid the omicron variant, a new California health order imposes strict rules on nursing home visitors, including proof of vaccination, a booster shot, and a negative test before entering any facility. The California Department of Public Health order, which adds to the list...
WIVB

NYSPHSAA requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test at large sporting events

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Large-scale high school sporting events will be required to follow guidelines from the Department of Health. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has confirmed that it will be subject to the New York State Department of Health guidance for large-scale indoor events of 5,000 attendees or greater.
Bring Me The News

St. Paul Winter Carnival urges people to get vaccinated or test negative before attending

St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers have a message for anyone planning to attend: Please be vaccinated against COVID. The Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation announced new COVID guidelines Sunday for the Jan. 28-Feb. 6 winter celebration. While the foundation is not mandating vaccinations for its events, it is urging everyone taking part to take precautions.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

University Of Minnesota System Announces Temporary Proof of Vaccination

DULUTH, Minn. — The president of the University of Minnesota System announced a new temporary change to how they are allowing people into events with more than 200 people. The university system, across the 5 campuses in the state, will be requesting proof of vaccination or a negative test 72 hours prior to the event in order to attend.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park Will Enact Mask Mandate

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb will enact a mask mandate in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The St. Louis Park City Council voted Tuesday night to adopt an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in the city. The mandate will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and applies regardless of vaccination status. It requires people to wear masks “in restaurants and bars when not seated at a table, entertainment venues and common spaces in multifamily residential and multitenant office buildings,” the council said. The ordinance is set to expire on Feb. 22, unless the council repeals or extends it. Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as at least five other Minnesota cities, have recently enacted mask mandates as the Omicron variant drives up case counts. A vaccine or testing mandate also takes effect in the Twin Cities Wednesday. The average positivity rate in Minnesota was last reported at 22.2%, and the state has now tallied 11,000 deaths from the virus. Modeling from Mayo Clinic shows that the Omicron variant could peak in Minnesota as soon as next week, and afterwards, there could be a dramatic drop off.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s pandemic politics cast long shadow over omicron surge

After a severe bout of COVID-19 put him in the ICU and left him with significant respiratory systems, Dr. Emily Amin’s patient had questions about getting vaccinated. Most of the COVID-19 patients Amin treats at the Wexner Medical Center are either vaccinated but manage an immune-compromising condition, or unvaccinated. In an interview, Amin recounted how […] The post Ohio’s pandemic politics cast long shadow over omicron surge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
