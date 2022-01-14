ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Corporate World’s Embrace of ESG Yields Strong 2021 for Benchmark Digital Partners, Promises Continued Growth in 2022

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Marked by New Subscribers, Expanded Solution Offerings, and Successful Global Market Entries. Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), enters 2022 with new momentum following a strong 2021. Benchmark attributes the momentum to business executives and investment funds around the world prioritizing transparent, measurable,...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Companies Have Unprecedented Opportunity to Transform How They Manage, Measure and Report the Impact and Value of Their ESG Priorities, Accenture Report Finds

In a unique moment, with pressures from shareholders and stakeholder demands on sustainability growing exponentially, leaders must bring the right data to decision-makers that improves business performance. The urgent need for global reporting standards on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance that emerged at COP26 through the International Financial Reporting...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infinity Force Raises US $5.5M Seed Investment Led by Animoca Brands

Infinity Force, a management system serving the play-to-earn (P2E) ecosystem, announced its US $5.5 million seed-funding raise led by Animoca Brands. Other participants included JUMP Capital, Sky Vision Capital, OKex Blockdream Ventures, MEXC, GSR, Double Peak Group, Tokenbay, DWeb3, and more. The Infinity Force guild-management system is the first open,...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

European Commission drafts benchmark to establish common ESG criteria

Sustainable taxonomy should help mitigate greenwashing in ESG investing. The absence of a common global benchmark that sets out which companies should qualify for ESG-labeled funds is a leading cause of greenwashing. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Corporate Governance#Europe#Corporate World#Environmental Social#Martech Interview#Vidmob#Ernst Young#Founder Of Benchmark#Benchmark Esg
martechseries.com

Infosys Recognized as Global Top Employer for the Second Consecutive Year; Ranked #1 in India Again

Awarded Top Employer Certification in 22 Countries, Ranked among Top 3 Employers in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North America for Best-in-Class People Practices. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been recognized by Top Employers Institute among the Global Top Employers for the second consecutive year. Infosys was ranked #1 Top Employer in India, in recognition of its best-in-class people practices and consistency in delivering employee experience globally. Infosys is one of 11 companies worldwide to receive this recognition.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Purebaby Partners with Cheetah Digital to Strengthen Customer Journey and Loyalty

The leading baby clothing brand implemented Cheetah Digital’s platform to offer more personalised and real-time messaging at key customer milestones. Purebaby, Australia’s largest independent babywear brand has announced it is transforming its customer loyalty strategy with the power of cross-channel customer engagement solution Cheetah Digital. Marketing Technology News:...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Glassbox and Optimizely Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Businesses

The companies are collaborating to deliver digital insights and frictionless journeys for customers. Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a software as a service (SaaS) company that provides digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP), to give customers unparalleled advantage in transforming the digital customer experience. Optimizely has teamed up with Glassbox to strengthen their joint go-to-market offerings to help mutual customers scale their businesses for growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Catcher Digital Marketing and Flowfinity Deliver Measurable Business Growth for Consumer Brands

Flowfinity Wireless Inc. today published a case study outlining how Catcher Digital Marketing has leveraged Flowfinity’s no-code platform to deliver significant value to the consumer-packaged goods sector by digitizing and automating retail audit and market research reporting. Catcher Digital Marketing constructs sophisticated online marketing strategies delivered using tactics that...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Germany
Country
China
martechseries.com

Insticator Hires SVP of Demand Edric Chan to Oversee Demand Growth

Chan will lead the growth of Insticator’s Demand Team and the scaling of Insticator’s DSP agency and brand business. Following its successful acquisition of U.K.-based ad management company OKO and continued success and growth as the global leader in commenting and polling products, Insticator announced Edric Chan has joined the team as the company’s first Senior Vice President of Demand (SVP).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TerraZero Technologies Inc. Enters Solana Metaverse ‘Portals’ with Record-Setting ‘Vision’ Access Key Card NFT Acquisition

TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announced a significant six-digit USD investment in Solana-based Metaverse platform Portals (www.theportal.to), which represents the largest Portals transaction ever at the time of purchase. The NFT, ‘Vision #4,’ represents a ‘Vision’-space on the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Newgen Software to Acquire Number Theory, an AI/ML Data Science Platform Company

With this acquisition, Newgen well-poised to deliver low code, cloud-native AI/ML capabilities to every enterprise. Newgen Software, a leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring India-based Number Theory, an AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) data science platform company, subject to the completion of conditions as stated in the approved Share Purchase Agreement.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Search Discovery and Empirical Path Merge, Establishing an Elite Google Reseller across Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Platform

Collaboration Creates Independent Major Player in Google Marketing Platform’s Sales Partner Space. Empirical Path, a leading Google Analytics Sales Partner, is joining forces with Search Discovery, a premier data transformation company, to become an independent Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner. The merger expands opportunities for clients to take full advantage of Google Cloud Platform and Google Marketing Platform products, including Search Ads 360, Campaign Manager 360, Display & Video 360, and Analytics 360.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Celonis Accelerates Growth as the Leader in Execution Management with Three of Technology’s Most Dynamic and Innovative Executives

As Process Mining and Execution Management Define the Future of Business, the Market Leader Announces Vaishnavi Sashikanth as Chief Engineering Officer, Chris Donato as President of Global Sales, and Gene Reznik as SVP, Ecosystem & Industries. Celonis, the global leader in execution management and creator of process mining, announced the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Habu Announces CPG Clean Room Starter Package to Accelerate Insights and Growth for CPG Companies

Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Collaboration Software, announced the release of its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Clean Room Starter Package, enabling CPG companies to access pre-sourced data, pre-packaged use cases, and pre-built queries and visualizations within privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments to fuel insights, targeting, and measurement. Marketing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sitel Group and Clarke Capital Partners Announce Partnership to Drive Growth of Clearlink

The strategic partnership sees Clarke Capital’s CEO return to a business he began over 20 years ago. Utah-based Clarke Capital Partners has joined forces with Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, to drive the growth of Clearlink as a tech-enabled, omnichannel platform that empowers customers to make well-informed decisions around daily purchases. Under the terms of the partnership, Clarke Capital has bought a significant interest in Clearlink and will assume immediate management of the company.
UTAH STATE
martechseries.com

Customer Research Platform Dovetail Valued North of $700 Million Following $63 Million Series A Led by Accel

Dovetail, the leading customer research platform, today announces it has closed $63 million USD in Series A financing led by Accel, with participation from existing investors including Blackbird and Felicis Ventures, at a post-money valuation north of $700 million USD. This brings Dovetail’s total funding to $71 million USD since the company was started in 2017. The new capital will support Dovetail’s continued investment in building the system of record for an organization’s customer knowledge. Dovetail’s 2,600+ customers include many of the world’s most innovative companies including Affirm, Arm, Atlassian, Canva, Deloitte, PwC, Porsche, Shopify, Starbucks, and Workday.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Coalesce Emerges from Stealth to Reimagine Data Transformations

Startup Closes $5.92M in Seed Funding to Make Enterprise Scale Data Transformations as Efficient as Possible. Coalesce, the data transformation company, announced its emergence from stealth and the launch of the Coalesce Data Transformation platform. Founded by a team of data automation pioneers, Coalesce simplifies the modeling, cleansing, governance, and documentation of data by bringing never-before-seen efficiency and flexibility to the analytics landscape. The Coalesce platform dramatically increases data engineer productivity and insights to tackle today’s data-intensive architectures – enabling data transformations at enterprise scale.
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

Noodles & Company's Growth Prospects Remain Strong

Noodles & Company is quite bullish on its prospects in California. The fast casual recently named Warner Foods, an operator of more than 150 Jack in the Box, Black Bear Dinner, and Panera locations, its exclusive franchisee partner for the entire Golden State. As part of the agreement, not only will the franchisee develop 40 new restaurants in the next 12 years, but Noodles will also refranchise all 15 company-run stores in the state.
BROOMFIELD, CO
martechseries.com

DatChat Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Avila Security Corporation and their Web 3.0 Patent Portfolio of Blockchain Messaging, Blockchain Digital Rights Management, Secure Audio and Video Streaming & Self-Sovereign ID Technology

DatChat, Inc., a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation (“Avila Security”) effectuating the Company to secure four issued patents and two pending applications, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction terms include $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock [of DatChat] based on the previous 30 day average closing share price at closing.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy