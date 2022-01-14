ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to stream: Get ready to 'Scream' as horror franchise returns

By Katie Walsh
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth “Scream” movie hits theaters Jan. 14, arriving 25 years after the first film in the franchise brought the slasher subgenre back to its feet. If you’re a “Scream” fan, this release is an event that should be honored with a streaming marathon of the previous installments. Plus, that “Scream”-athon...

