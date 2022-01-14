ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Listen: Jermaine Wiggins has stunning prediction for Saturday's Patriots-Bills game

By Weei
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQJJS_0dlkGPz800

All season long, Jermaine Wiggins has been down on Mac Jones, but in a stunning turn of events, he's changed his mind -- at least when it comes to Saturday night against the Bills on Wild Card Weekend.

“This is going to be the game where we go, 'Mac Jones won that game for you,'" Wiggins said Friday on The Greg Hill Show. "… There’s no way Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills allow the Patriots to run all of them like they did in the first game that they played them. This is going to come down to Bill Belichick drawing up a great defensive game plan and Mac having to make that drive late in the game where has to win the football game.”

Listen to more of Wiggy changing his tune below.

Comments / 21

Jack Fuller
6d ago

Sounds like he’s been listening to too much Curt Warner! Which by the way Allen has done exactly what poor cry baby Warner couldn’t! Allen went from junior college to division one college and straight to the nfl! Why, because he had something Warner didn’t, raw talent! Warner is just jealous, and in return tools like the writer of this article jump on board! GO BILLS,

Reply(9)
4
gman
6d ago

this guys dreaming!! the patriots will play tight, and do the best they can, the bills won't have their best game but will just be too much for them, 28-17 bills!!

Reply
4
Michael Milhollen
6d ago

This is Buffalo's year I can feel it.. It feels like the late 80's early 90's all over again. Buffalo has the QB, WR's, Defense and coach to make it happen this year. GO BILLS

Reply
2
Related
profootballnetwork.com

Bills vs. Chiefs Prediction, Pick: Will Josh Allen beat Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round?

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs easily defeated the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively, in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams put on elite offensive performances, which is far from surprising. It’s important to emphasize how good each offense was in the Wild Card round last week. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Bills vs. Chiefs Divisional Round matchup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

DE Mario Addison (shoulder) Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) CB L’Jarius Sneed (knees) Notes:. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play...
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#The Greg Hill Show#The Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy