Email is a favorite among most marketers and salespeople. Despite technological advancements, email remains one of the most critical channels for both teams. This is why email deliverability is crucial. The success of email marketing and sales efforts is dependent on email deliverability. Deliverability is one of the most essential aspects of email marketing and sales email success since it evaluates how many of your contacts receive your marketing or sales emails in their inbox.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO