Strong Brain

Cover picture for the articleLike most people, I had a lot of time on my hands these past few years, and I spent most of it on my phone. This — in concert with anxiety medication and other substances legal and otherwise — has made my brain weak, like a puddle of slime. I’ve never...

KATU.com

Silencing Your "Lizard Brain"

Have you ever wondered why habits and routines are so hard to break? We do the same things day in and day out, even if we’re not exactly happy with it. All the while, we feel stuck, but find it difficult to change our ways. While our conscious brain may not be happy, a part of our subconscious, the “Lizard Brain,” feels cozy in the safety of routine. Behavioral relationship expert Tracy Crossley, author of the new book "Overcoming Insecure Attachment: 8 Proven Steps to Building Healthier, Happier Relationships," joined us to share how the "Lizard Brain" works and what we can do to help silence it.
digg.com

How Your Brain Processes Rejection

No matter who you are, rejection hurts. Scientists are able to map the very-real processes behind our social aches — and learn how similar they are to physical pain.
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Chronic Brain Fog

There are both pharmacological and nonpharmacological interventions to reduce brain fog. Brain Fog can be unsettling, but it is possible to reduce your symptoms. We’ve all been there. You have a bout with insomnia and there’s no amount of caffeine that will clear your head in the morning. Or you take an antihistamine for your hay fever and it leaves your mind feeling a bit groggy and sluggish. This is what many describe as “brain fog.”
sciencetimes.com

The Effect of Gaming on the Brain

The brain is the most important organ in the human body. This is because it controls all functions and activities the body carries out. The brain is divided into three different parts namely: the forebrain, the midbrain and the hindbrain. All these parts of the brain have their different functions from memory and learning, to controlling eye muscles to balance and stability.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
UPMATTERS

Your brain on meditation

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Scientists estimate that between 200 million to 500 million people meditate worldwide. And more than 14-percent of Americans have meditated at least once. This popular practice is known to improve focus and make you feel better, but research is also showing it has powerful effects on the brain.
gamepur.com

How to become a brain surgeon in BitLife

Becoming a doctor in BitLife is not an easy task. You’ll need to work hard at a young age, and get into the medical profession as early as possible to ensure you’re able to jump into the medical field. There’s a lot of work you’ll need to put into if you want to succeed. In this guide, we’re going to cover everything you need to do to become a doctor.
bioworld.com

Emulate’s Brain-Chip seeks clues to gravity’s effect on the brain

Space travel has known effects on human health and biology. Some, such as loss of bone density, are well understood, while others, like inflammation, are not. Now, organ-on-a-chip maker Emulate Inc. is conducting experiments on the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory (ISS-NL) aimed at revealing clues to how the brain functions in microgravity.
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Injured Brain Network 'NIBN' connects people with brain injuries

KEARNEY, NEB. — Wife and caregiver Susie Bonde said after her husband’s car accident back in 2015, she never could have imagined the work it would take to get him back to normal. It’s the continued support from the Nebraska Injured Brain Network (NIBN) that’s helping to bring a sense of normal to what some say is a different way of living.
elizabethton.com

Brains and Brawn… Starting the year right

At the start of the new year, most people try to make some positive changes. Some of the most common changes people consider is starting an exercise routine and going on a diet. Either of these, or better yet, both, are great choices to improve your life. Over the holidays,...
L.A. Weekly

New Book Explores Cannabis and The Brain

We chatted with Dr. Rebecca Siegel to talk about her new book The Brain on Cannabis. Siegel has been a practicing clinical psychiatrist for almost 15 years. The issue popped up on her radar four years ago while she was practicing in New York as medical marijuana became available. “I...
NME

Hazel O’Connor hospitalised for “bleeding on the brain”

Singer-songwriter Hazel O’Connor is in hospital following a “serious medical event”, according to a blog post from her brother Neil. In a post to Hazel’s Tumblr account, dated yesterday (January 17), Mr. O’Connor shared an “important announcement” about his sister. According to the post, Ms. O’Connor had been found unresponsive in her home in the south-west of France.
The Post and Courier

Perfect food and the brain trust

My grandfather had a soft-boiled egg and toast for breakfast. That’s the only thing I remember him eating for breakfast. The egg was in some kind of little bowl for the egg. My grandmother would go around the kitchen with a cigarette hanging out of her mouth and fix the toast and egg for my grandfather’s favorite breakfast.
