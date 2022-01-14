8 Rules To Fostering a Pregnant Cat | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Omicron is causing all sorts of problems in the labor force, with restaurants closing their doors and flights being canceled as more workers are sidelined by Covid. Austin Pets Alive! is suffering from such a severe staffing shortage that the nonprofit issued an emergency bulletin begging community members to step up and provide foster homes for homeless dogs until APA’s staffing levels return to normal. As an APA spokesperson told KXAN Friday, the shelter is in “crisis mode” and welcomes aid from both new and approved fosters. Start by filling out this emergency dog foster matchmaking form. If you’re new to fostering, you’ll be asked to complete a foster application before you are matched with a mutt.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO