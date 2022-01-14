ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

8 Rules To Fostering a Pregnant Cat | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article8 rules to fostering a pregnant cat — #4 will make your heart melt 😽❤️. To help Tiny But Mighty Kitten Rescue save more cats like Hazelnut, you can donate here:...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Henry County Daily Herald

People Convince Guy To Surrender His Neglected Dog | The Dodo Foster Diaries

People convince guy to surrender his neglected dog — watch her ears go from sad and droopy to standing straight up with joy 💗. Keep up with Marilyn on Instagram: https://thedo.do/caitiesfosterfam and TikTok https://thedo.do/h4mstreetteam. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Watch This Golden Lose 100 Pounds | The Dodo

When Pam got Kai he was 173 pounds. Watch him lose 100 pounds with the help of his loving mom!. You can keep up with Kai's and all of his adventures on Facebook: https://thedo.do/kai, and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/kai100less. You can help Misfits of Alberta Animal Rescue care for more dogs like Kai by donating to: https://thedo.do/misfits.
PETS
#Cat#Diaries#Dodo#Love Animals#Tiktok
Gwinnett Daily Post

Puppy Teaches A Scared Work Horse How To Play | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Rescued workhorse didn't trust anyone until a puppy decided to teach her how to play 💚. Keep up with Champagne and other horses at Starry Skies Equine Rescue on TikTok: https://thedo.do/starryskiesequinerescue, on Instagram: https://thedo.do/starryskiesrescue and Facebook: https://thedo.do/starryskiesequinerescuefb. To donate to Starry Skies Equine Rescue, https://thedo.do/StarrySkiesDonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
ANIMALS
heraldstaronline.com

Fostering animals

Students in the small animal science program at Jefferson County Joint Vocational School are learning to foster guinea pigs for the Hancock County Animal Shelter in hopes of finding their little friends forever homes. A mother and four pups are being cared for in the lab and plans are to have them adopted during the next few weeks.With members of the furry family are, from left, seniors Tara Johnston, Paige Smith and Leanna Smith.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
austinmonitor.com

Pandemic pups need foster homes ASAP

Omicron is causing all sorts of problems in the labor force, with restaurants closing their doors and flights being canceled as more workers are sidelined by Covid. Austin Pets Alive! is suffering from such a severe staffing shortage that the nonprofit issued an emergency bulletin begging community members to step up and provide foster homes for homeless dogs until APA’s staffing levels return to normal. As an APA spokesperson told KXAN Friday, the shelter is in “crisis mode” and welcomes aid from both new and approved fosters. Start by filling out this emergency dog foster matchmaking form. If you’re new to fostering, you’ll be asked to complete a foster application before you are matched with a mutt.
AUSTIN, TX
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS

