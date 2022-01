Scientists who study how humans might travel through space found a handful of specific genes that give bacteria some cool superpowers — radiation and chemical resistance. In 1977, George Lucas captivated audiences with his movie Star Wars, which had millions dreaming of life beyond Earth. As time has passed, those dreams have not dulled. In fact, scientific achievement has propelled humanity to accomplish feats even Lucas couldn’t have imagined. Today, private citizens now have the capacity to charter rockets into space while astronomers can use state of the art telescopes to see further than is fathomable. There is also a significant amount of research being conducted to explore how it might be possible for humans to live in space or on another planet.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO