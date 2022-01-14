ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

The girl who inspired the Amber Alert: Remembering Amber Hagerman, 26 years later

By Markie Martin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjWOt_0dlkEf5S00

ARLINGTON, Texas ( NewsNation Now ) — Twenty-six years ago, 9-year-old Amber Hagerman went to ride bikes with her brother Ricky in their hometown of Arlington, Texas and she never came back. While her case was never solved, the little girl’s legacy has been a long one — inspiring the Amber Alerts that have since helped more than 1,000 children return home.

A single eyewitness to Amber’s abduction told police he saw a black truck approach her as she rode in the parking lot across from his house.

“The suspect ran up behind her, grabbed her under her arms and lifted her off of her bicycle,” said Detective Grant Gildon who was assigned to her case.

Four days later, Amber’s body was found in a creek bed a couple of miles from where she was taken and a medical examiner determined her cause of death to be cut wounds to the throat. While Amber’s case was never solved, detectives continue to hope for a tip that might lead to a break in the case. NewsNation’s Markie Martin learned that the single eyewitness in her abduction has died.

In the months following Amber’s 1996 murder, Dallas-area broadcasters worked with local police to establish the now widely known Amber Alert system. It took almost a decade to get every state to adopt the alert system that has helped 1,085 children be recovered nationwide.

“It’s another legacy for my daughter, that she didn’t die in vain, that she is still taking care of our little children as she did when she was here,” said Amber’s mother, Donna Williams. “So, I’m very proud of my daughter for all she has done for our children here.”

One glaring issue at the center of the system is that each state sets its own criteria for activating an Amber Alert. Some states require proof of abduction while others don’t. The Department of Justice has also warned against the overuse of Amber Alerts, so as not to desensitize the people who are receiving them.

“The Amber Alert is reserved for cases that meet a very strict set of criteria and so whatever criteria a state has, they have to follow that criteria while activating the system,” said public safety expert Janell Rasmussen in an interview with NewsNation Prime’s Marni Hughes. “However, most states do have a secondary system set up where they can send out information to the media in cases where a child is missing or an adult is in danger and we need to get that information out to the public.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which began tracking Amber Alerts in 2005, more than 3,000 alerts have been issued and almost 99% of cases have been solved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Thomasville police return to search Pine Ridge nursing home after finding 2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police returned to Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday four days after investigators found two of the nursing home residents dead and two in critical condition Police say they obtained a search warrant for the facility. A crime scene unit was seen parked in front of the nursing […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

‘It’s very traumatic.’ Family and friends mourn sudden loss of mother killed in NC hit-and-run crash

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family and friends of 26-year-old Kaitlyn Ball are in mourning after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night. Ball leaves behind an 8-year-old child. Concord police said Keshara Bridges, 25, eventually turned herself in as the driver of the crash, after nearby surveillance video shows her car […]
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

‘It could save your life’: Family members share warning after Greensboro mother of 2 killed in crash on icy road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Family members are grieving the loss of a Greensboro mother of two. Christina Marie Durham, 30, was driving on Blumenthal Road near Pleasant Garden Road Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. when troopers say she ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped over. According to State Highway Patrol, she wasn’t wearing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two male teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested last night for robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. The arrest came after a pursuit involving the Air One helicopter, according to Syracuse police Officers responded to the 800 block of Sumner Avenue around 7:19 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Donna Williams
FOX8 News

Pine Ridge investigation: 1 of 2 residents found in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home to be released from hospital

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered good news for one of the two Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center residents sent to the hospital Sunday after investigators found the nursing home understaffed and two of the residents dead. One of the two patients is set to be discharged. Police say that the patient will transfer […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Newsnation Now#The Amber Alerts#The Department Of Justice
FOX8 News

1 in hospital after drive-by shooting in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Wednesday night. The shooting happened on Gordon Street. One victim was shot and has non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired into a home. No suspect information is available at this time. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

‘Never going back to Pine Ridge’: Families share concerns about care at Thomasville nursing home after 2 residents found dead

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two patients remain in the hospital in critical condition after being found in need of severe medical care on Sunday night at the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville.   Police were called to the facility just before 8 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check after families reported not […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Lexington, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Lexington. Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Pinehaven Drive in Lexington on Wednesday after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy