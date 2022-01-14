ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital coming to East Texas

By Marlo Lacen
 6 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System announced that they will break ground on a state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar Texarkana hospital in early 2022.

CHRISTUS Health first to offer around the clock pediatric surgery services in East Texas

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West is set to open in 2023 as a fully-licensed hospital located at Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard. CHRISTUS Health System says the hospital’s convenient location will provide easy access for patients, associates, medical staff, and visitors. The hospital will provide emergency services, inpatient beds, imaging and other clinical services, therapy services, and expanded medical office space for numerous specialists.

“Generations of people have put their trust in CHRISTUS St. Michael to take care of this community, and that trust is sacred to every person across our ministry,” said Jason Adams, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “As the health care needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve.”

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System accepted the first patient 25 years ago, at the current home along I-30, the relocation of the hospital in 1994 represented a $140-million investment, and now Phase 1 for CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West is a further investment in that legacy.

Lindale ISD receives $6,500 check from CHRISTUS Health from Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

“This is the next step in our commitment to community and continued investment into growth and technology for the people in our Four State Region – Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana,” Adams said in a statement.

“Expanding access to high-quality care for this community and surrounding areas is a much-needed addition and a true benefit for patients,” said Loren K. Robinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs. “This facility will be able to provide a high level of services and convenience as well as an opportunity for improved health in an additional location.”

This new facility will add jobs, reinforcing CHRISTUS St. Michael’s commitment to the growth of the area. Additionally, CHRISTUS St. Michael provides approximately $24 million annually in community benefits including charity care, insurance premium assistance for qualified persons, and other programs.

“We are thankful and excited to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ by expanding access to care across the region,” said Adams. “Our work each day is focused on continuing to raise the standard of health care in the ArkLaTex, and the opening of the CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – West is another step toward that end.”

