ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Single Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36 million

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymP6H_0dlkE7M700

DALLAS (AP) — A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million.

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars No. 8” brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVUEs_0dlkE7M700
This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No. 8, which tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s now-iconic black costume. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.

The previous record for an interior page of a U.S. comic book was $657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of “The Incredible Hulk” that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Test positive after quarantining? Here’s what the CDC says to do

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Marvel Comics#Spidey#Heritage Auctions#Cdc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

M&Ms characters to become more inclusive

Candy is about to get more “inclusive,” with the maker of M&M’s announcing its famed characters are getting modern makeovers and will have more “nuanced personalities.”
BUSINESS
WLNS

‘Harmonica Pete’ DuPre, musician and World War II veteran dies at 98

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Pete DuPre, a World War II veteran known as “Harmonica Pete” for playing the National Anthem at sporting events across the country and around the world, died Tuesday. His family made the announcement on Facebook. DuPre was 98 years old. Funeral arrangements have not been set. DuPre served as an army […]
FAIRPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WLNS

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year.
CELEBRITIES
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy