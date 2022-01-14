Wolves v Southampton: match preview

Norwich’s hopes of following up on last weekend’s win over Everton by prevailing in Friday’s crucial six-pointer against Watford suffered a blow when it was confirmed Tim Krul would miss the game with a shoulder injury. While one goalkeeper’s misfortune is another’s opportunity, Norwich fans won’t take much confidence from Angus Gunn’s most recent spell deputising for Krul between the sticks, when it could be argued he could have done a lot better for four of the eight goals Norwich conceded in games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace over the festive period. “Gunny was disappointed with the results that we had in the two games that he played in,” said Dean Smith. “He has been working hard to get that opportunity back again and it has presented itself now, so he knows he has got to go and play well.” No pressure, Angus. BG.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO