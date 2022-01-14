ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves v Southampton: match preview

Wolves v Southampton

Southampton were excellent in their 4-1 stroll past Brentford and will arrive confident they can continue their rise up the table with another win at Molineux. However, Wolves are also enjoying a nice run of form and will hope Roman Saïss’s departure to the Africa Cup of Nations does not harm their ironclad defence. Only 14 goals conceded after 19 games is remarkable and Manchester City are the sole side who have a better record, with 13. Ralph Hasenhüttl will be meticulously planning how to break his opponents down and he can focus his side on this task as Wolves’ achilles heel is a lack of creativity. They have also scored only 14 goals and again only one side beat their tally, Norwich with eight. Graham Searles

Saturday 3pm

Venue Molineux

Last season Wolves 1 Southampton 1

Referee Michael Salisbury

This season G1 Y6 R0 6 cards/game

Odds H 11-8 A 5-2 D 9-4

WOLVES

Subs from Ruddy, Moulden, Cundle, Hoever, Traoré, Campbell, Silva, Aït-Nouri, Giles, Jordão, Lembiska, Sanderson, Kawabe

Doubtful None

Injured Mosquera (hamstring, Feb), Jonny (knee, Feb), Neto (knee, feb), Hwang (hamstring, Feb), Boly (calf, unknown)

Suspended None

Unavailable Saïss (Africa Cup of Nations)

Discipline Y32 R1

Form DLLWDW

Leading scorer Hwang 4

SOUTHAMPTON

Subs from Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Small, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Valery, Walker-Peters

Doubtful None

Injured McCarthy (hamstring, 22 Jan), Smallbone (calf, unknown), Livramento (knee, unknown), Walcott (Covid, unknown)

Suspended None

Unavailable Djenepo (Africa Cup of Nations)

Discipline Y38 R2

Form DLDWDW

Leading scorers Broja, Ward-Prowse 5

