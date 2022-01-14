Wolves v Southampton: match preview
Southampton were excellent in their 4-1 stroll past Brentford and will arrive confident they can continue their rise up the table with another win at Molineux. However, Wolves are also enjoying a nice run of form and will hope Roman Saïss’s departure to the Africa Cup of Nations does not harm their ironclad defence. Only 14 goals conceded after 19 games is remarkable and Manchester City are the sole side who have a better record, with 13. Ralph Hasenhüttl will be meticulously planning how to break his opponents down and he can focus his side on this task as Wolves’ achilles heel is a lack of creativity. They have also scored only 14 goals and again only one side beat their tally, Norwich with eight. Graham Searles
Saturday 3pm
Venue Molineux
Last season Wolves 1 Southampton 1
Referee Michael Salisbury
This season G1 Y6 R0 6 cards/game
Odds H 11-8 A 5-2 D 9-4
WOLVES
Subs from Ruddy, Moulden, Cundle, Hoever, Traoré, Campbell, Silva, Aït-Nouri, Giles, Jordão, Lembiska, Sanderson, Kawabe
Doubtful None
Injured Mosquera (hamstring, Feb), Jonny (knee, Feb), Neto (knee, feb), Hwang (hamstring, Feb), Boly (calf, unknown)
Suspended None
Unavailable Saïss (Africa Cup of Nations)
Discipline Y32 R1
Form DLLWDW
Leading scorer Hwang 4
SOUTHAMPTON
Subs from Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Small, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Valery, Walker-Peters
Doubtful None
Injured McCarthy (hamstring, 22 Jan), Smallbone (calf, unknown), Livramento (knee, unknown), Walcott (Covid, unknown)
Suspended None
Unavailable Djenepo (Africa Cup of Nations)
Discipline Y38 R2
Form DLDWDW
Leading scorers Broja, Ward-Prowse 5
