Agriculture

Free farming and woodland training in Devon and Cornwall

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shortage of workers has prompted colleges to offer free courses in farming and woodland management. Duchy College in Cornwall and Bicton College in Devon are offering a free eight-week course in forestry, timber harvesting and how to plant trees. Peter Reed, head of land and environment at...

www.bbc.com

