*SPOILERS FOR EPISODE 1 OF HOW I MET YOUR FATHER BELOW!*. If you found yourself doing a double-take or two during the series premiere of How I Met Your Father, you're not the only ones. For weeks I found myself asking, "Is that Leighton Meester?" when the Gossip Girl alumn randomly appeared as Meredith in my very early screenings of the series. To be honest, I figured it was just me still crying over the finale of Single Parents. But no, the powers that be behind How I Met Your Father are finally confirming her involvement in the series.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO