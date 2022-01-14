Drugs seized, suspect in custody following police chase that spanned three counties

A 26-year-old woman being held in the Oconee County lockup is charged with leading deputies on a hair-raising car chase spanning three counties early Thursday. The incident started just after 2:30 AM, when a Greenville County Deputy stopped to check out a red Chevy Sonic parked in front of a business on White Horse Road with its door standing open. The deputy says the driver suddenly backed up as he approached the car, hit his cruiser and sped away toward Old Easley Bridge Road.

The pursuit was joined by Pickens County deputies as the fugitive car crossed the border and headed for Oconee County. It appeared to be stopping at the Seneca city limits, but took off again despite tires shredded from the collision, sparks flying from the rims.

Oconee County deputies threw out the spikes on the 123 Bypass which the car hit then swerved into the oncoming lanes before taking out a mailbox in front of a house on Radisson Road, finally stopping in the front yard. The arrest warrant says Rachel Nicole Parsons had to be forcefully removed from the car. Deputies say it contained meth and heroin in plain sight on the dashboard. Parsons faces multiple charges including drug possession, failure to stop for blue lights, ramming two law enforcement vehicles and a string of traffic violations.