Tennis

Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Is “All In” On Solana

By Sneha
thecryptoupdates.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Tyson has tweeted his thoughts regarding the Solana attack which was a big mistake by the ethereum-killer and was a huge hit at the time. He tweeted a recent photo of his NFT with the status “All in on Solana… Just copped a Catalina Whale… pow...

www.thecryptoupdates.com

