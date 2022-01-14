ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYSIWYG Web Builder 17.1.2

By Razvan Serea
Neowin
 6 days ago

Web Builder is a WYSIWYG (What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get) program used to create complete web sites. WYSIWYG means that the finished page will display exactly the way it was designed. The program generates HTML (HyperText Markup Language) tags while you point and click on desired functions; you can create a web page without learning...

www.neowin.net

Neowin

PrivaZer 4.0.39

PrivaZer is a PC cleaner that helps you master your security and freedom at home and at work. PrivaZer permanently and irretrievably erases unwanted traces of your past activity on your computer and on your storage devices (USB keys, external drive, and so on) which prevents others from retrieving what you have done, watched, streamed, visited on internet, freeing up valuable hard disk space, and keeping your PC running secure.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Tixati 2.88

Tixati is a free and easy to use BitTorrent client featuring detailed views of all seed, peer, and file transfer properties. Also included are powerful bandwidth charting and throttling capabilities, and a full DHT implementation. Tixati is one of the most advanced and flexible BitTorrent clients available. And unlike many other clients, Tixati contains NO SPYWARE, NO ADS, and NO GIMMICKS.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Save 98% off this 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off this 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle. 9 high-quality courses on Excel, Power BI, and Alteryx! Be a master of wide varieties of data and easily process them into comprehensible reports.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

HiBit Uninstaller 2.7.40

HiBit Uninstaller is a lightweight maintenance utility specifically designed to remove unwanted programs in a much quicker way. Handy Uninstaller eliminates folders, registry entries and pretty much anything else left behind by programs.​ Additionally, HiBit Uninstaller comes with a wealth of secondary tools, including a Process Manager, System Restore Manager, Services Manager, Context Menu Manager, Empty Folder Cleaner, Junk Files Cleaner, Startup Manger, Shortcut Fixer, Registry Cleaner and a File Shredder.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

MiTeC Task Manager DeLuxe 4.0.2

Task Manager DeLuxe (TMX) offers powerful features available in standard Windows Task Manager in a lightweight portable package with many more enhancements. It needs no installation and leaves no tracks in system so it can be easily used as portable application everywhere. Free to use for private, educational and non-commercial...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Universal Media Server 10.15.0

Universal Media Server is a DLNA-compliant UPnP Media Server. UMS was started by SubJunk, an official developer of PMS, in order to ensure greater stability and file-compatibility. The program streams or transcodes many different media formats with little or no configuration. It is powered by MEncoder, FFmpeg, tsMuxeR, AviSynth, MediaInfo and more, which combine to offer support for a wide range of media formats. Because it is written in Java, Universal Media Server supports all major operating systems, with versions for Windows, Linux and Mac OS X.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Save 98% off this 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off this 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle. Understand functions, write script, and automate tasks to increase your daily productivity with this 18-hour comprehensive course bundle. This bundle consists of the following...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Snagit 2022.0.1

Snagit is the most complete screen capture utility available. Showing someone exactly what you see on your screen is sometimes the quickest and clearest way to communicate. With Snagit, you can select anything on your screen – an area, image, article, Web page, or error message – and capture it. Then, save the screen capture to a file, send it to Snagit​'s editor to add professional effects, share it by e-mail, or drop it into PowerPoint®, Word®, or another favorite application. Capture and share images, text or video from your PC. Create beautiful presentations, flawless documentation and quickly save online content. The latest version of Snagit offers a totally new interface and workflow - making SnagIt easier for beginners to use, while still providing maximum convenience and flexibility for the screen capture experts.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Raspberry Pi Direct launched for RP2040 discounted bulk purchases

Raspberry Pi has announced the launch of a new shopping service called Raspberry Pi Direct which is designed as a store where business customers can buy Raspberry Pi products in bulk at a discounted price. Right now, the Direct store only stocks RP2040 chips with two bulk order options, the company has not said if it will add other products later.
SMALL BUSINESS
Neowin

NOD32 Antivirus / ESET Internet Security / Eset Smart Security Premium 15.0.23.0

NOD32 for Windows is the best choice for protection of your personal computer. Almost 20 years of technological development enabled ESET to create state-of-the-art antivirus system able to protect you from all sorts of Internet threats. ESET Internet Security boasts a large array of security features, usability enhancements and scanning technology improvements in defense of your your online life.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Ads may be coming to KDE, the popular Linux desktop

Qt, the framework that powers the KDE desktop, is announcing support for ads in client-side applications. This means that application developers will now be able to serve ads in traditional desktop applications like KdenLive. Windows users have been dealing with this in Metro UI apps since Windows 8 and it’s something that’s never gone over well on the desktop.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

LosslessCut 3.42.0

LosslessCut aims to be the ultimate cross platform FFmpeg GUI for extremely fast and lossless operations on video, audio, subtitle and other related media files. The main feature is lossless trimming and cutting of video and audio files, which is great for saving space by rough-cutting your large video files taken from a video camera, GoPro, drone, etc. It lets you quickly extract the good parts from your videos and discard many gigabytes of data without doing a slow re-encode and thereby losing quality. Or you can add a music or subtitle track to your video without needing to encode. Everything is extremely fast because it does an almost direct data copy, fueled by the awesome FFmpeg which does all the grunt work.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Future Intel Xeons to be cooled using next-gen Immersion Liquid Cooling tech

Intel's Xeon server and data center processors could soon be cooled by using Liquid Immersion Cooling technologies. The company is currently working closely with Green Revolution Cooling to test and develop such cooling frameworks for different Intel data center customers. For those unaware, Green Revolution Cooling or GRC is a firm that develops immersion cooling and other similar tech for data centers.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Malwarebytes 4.5.2.260 (offline installer)

Malwarebytes is a high performance anti-malware application that thoroughly removes even the most advanced malware and spyware. Malwarebytes version 4.xx brings comprehensive protection against today’s threat landscape so that you can finally replace your traditional antivirus. You can finally replace your traditional antivirus, thanks to a innovative and layered...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.2

VMware Workstation provides a seamless way to access all of the virtual machines you need, regardless of where they are running. Remotely connect to virtual machines running on VMware vSphere, ESXi or another copy of VMware Workstation. Workstation’s web interface lets you access local and server hosted virtual machines from your PC, smart phone, tablet or any device with a modern browser. Run applications on multiple operating systems including Linux, Windows and more at the same time on the same PC without rebooting. Evaluate and test new operating systems, applications and patches in an isolated environment.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Save 97% off this 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 97% off this 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle. Building your own apps are just 8 courses away! Start your coding journey with 70 hours of content on SwiftUI, JavaScript, HTML, and more.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Driver Genius 22.0.0.129

Driver Genius is a professional driver management tool features both driver management and hardware diagnostics. Driver Genius provides such practical functions as driver backup, restoration, update and removal for computer users. If you often reinstall your operating system, you may not forget such painful experiences of searching all around for all kinds of drivers.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Pale Moon 29.4.4

Pale Moon is an Open Source, Goanna-based web browser available for Microsoft Windows, Linux and Android, focusing on efficiency and ease of use. Make sure to get the most out of your browser!. Pale Moon offers you a browsing experience in a browser completely built from its own, independently developed...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

WhatsApp Desktop is getting a Windows 11 makeover

Back in November 2021, we learned that WhatsApp is working on a new desktop app available via the Microsoft Store. Reports at that time claimed that the app is based on Universal Windows Platform (UWP) instead of Electron and also packs inking and multi-device support. Now, it appears that the development team is moving to WinUI 2.6 and newer to take advantage of the Fluent Design elements in Windows 11.
CELL PHONES

