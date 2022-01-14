Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting Near 11th, Sheridan

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that took place near 11th and Sheridan on Thursday evening.

According to police, a man shot at a silver vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after a crash just north of 11th Street.

Police say both people involved in the shooting were gone by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Police say video of the shooting shows a vehicle that was unrelated to the crash was also shot.

Officers do not believe anyone was hurt.