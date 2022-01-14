ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting Near 11th, Sheridan

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Felc8_0dlk8yiO00

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that took place near 11th and Sheridan on Thursday evening.

According to police, a man shot at a silver vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after a crash just north of 11th Street.

Police say both people involved in the shooting were gone by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Police say video of the shooting shows a vehicle that was unrelated to the crash was also shot.

Officers do not believe anyone was hurt.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Say Man Died After Trying To Confront Vehicle Thief

A man is dead after Tulsa Police say he was shot, then crashed into a utility pole while driving himself to the hospital. Police say the victim was shot while chasing after a man he thought was trying to break into cars at the Sandy Park Apartments in West Tulsa. Investigators say the victim and his girlfriend confronted the man who police believe was trying to break into cars outside the victim’s apartment, but he ran off.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim, Suspect Identified In Deadly Shooting At Hope Valley Apartment Complex In Tulsa

The victim and suspect in a deadly shooting at the Hope Valley Apartment Complex have been identified by Tulsa Police. According to TPD, 38-year-old Mack Long was found lying in the parking with gunshot wounds wound 4p on Monday. Police say Mack was taken to a hospital and where he died. According to Tulsa Police the suspect, Stanley Dandridge, got into an argument with Mack and shot him as he was trying to run away.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Semi Overturns Northwest Of Downtown Tulsa

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA are on the scene of a crash along the northwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL) in Tulsa. According to OHP, a semi-truck overturned on I-244 southbound at W 2nd St S. The roadway is currently closed. Details have not been released...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect Shot By Deputy In Wagoner County

A suspect was shot by a Wagoner County deputy on Sunday, according to News On 6's Lori Fullbright. The shooting reportedly occurred on 723 Drive near the Toppers Fire Department in Wagoner. Details of the shooting and the condition of the suspect are still developing. News On 6 has reporters...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested For Stolen Items Worth Over $70,000

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after finding stolen items on his property. Gerald Starr was arrested on several warrants near Kansas, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Delaware County deputies said they found a stolen trailer on Starr's property in December. Investigators then found more stolen...
KANSAS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy