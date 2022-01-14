Shakespeare First Folio Acquired by the University of British Columbia

The après ski spots in Whistler, British Columbia, are my favorite of all the ski resorts I have been to. You can ski from Whistler Mountain right into Whistler Villager where you can join in the après ski celebration. It really is a celebration of an awesome day of skiing and a chance to share ski stories while refueling and imbibing your favorite beverage. Many bars and restaurants offer ski storage, especially those right by the Whistler Gondola. The après ski scene is varied and ranges from cheap eats and drinks to upscale experiences. You’ll also find live music in some of the venues. The scene varies from raucous parties to upscale elegance. Whatever your vibe, you are sure to find it in Whistler Village.

