A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a Camden County woman to death with a pipe at a Philadelphia office building, authorities said Thursday. Jeffery Stepien is accused of attacking 31-year-old Samantha Maag around 2 p.m. Wednesday on the 8th floor of the Regus building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood, according to police. Maag, of Gloucester Township, suffered severe head injuries and died at a nearby hospital about an hour later, authorities said.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO