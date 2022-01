Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The best jewelry tells a story, and that sentiment is especially true when it comes to engagement rings. These treasured pieces symbolize two people coming together as one—and perhaps no ring style represents that union better than the toi et moi. "The french translation of toi et moi is 'you and I,'" explains Olivia Landau, certified gemologist and CEO and founder of The Clear Cut, noting that the ring style features two main stones, representing each person in the relationship. Putting them onto a single setting, then, is a metaphor for building a life as partners. Sentimentality aside, Landau believes this is a popular option for modern brides simply because of the luxe extra stone. If you're partial to this design, there are a few things you should know before you drop hints to your significant other.

