Fred Clark Pierce II passed away January 17th at home from complications of a recent stroke. Fred was the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Pierce Packing Company and had worked in every capacity of meat processing. During its peak years, Pierce Packing Company became the 25th largest processor in the United States with distribution in 25 states and four foreign countries. He stepped in as CEO of Pierce Packing when his father passed away in 1972.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO