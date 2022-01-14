ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asus and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB Graphics Cards Listed at EEC

By Mark Tyson
 6 days ago
About a month ago, Tom's Hardware reported on hints that Nvidia and its partners would shortly introduce a GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB of GDDR6X, and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6X. The former became official just three days ago, but the latter has mysteriously disappeared off the...

