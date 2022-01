On December 31, 2021, we all said goodbye to Betty white who we all collectively adopted as "America's Grandma." Betty White was a beloved actress, but she was also known for her love and compassion for animals. January 17, 2022, would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, and in honor of her birthday, social media sparked the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge was simple, on what would have been Betty's 100th birthday, do something Betty would do, make a donation to an animal shelter in her honor.

