Public Health

Omicron has 1/3 reduced risk of hospitalisation compared to Delta – UK researchers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – There is a one third reduction in the risk of going into hospital associated...

The Independent

UK approach to Covid favoured elderly and harmed the young, says leading paediatric expert

The UK’s approach to tackling Covid-19 was weighted in favour of the elderly and has harmed children as a result, a leading paediatric expert has said.“Our children have suffered too much from us closing down their lives, to protect the middle age and the vulnerable,” Russell Viner, a professor in adolescent health at University College London, told The Independent. “I don't think during this pandemic we have necessarily got the balance right.”Schools in Britain were shut throughout the first lockdown of the pandemic, before reopening in June and September. During the Alpha wave, which ran from winter 2020 to spring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK jobs picture robust as Omicron struck

Britain's unemployment rate dropped and payrolls recovered further at the end of last year despite the onset of the Omicron variant, official data showed Tuesday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in the three months to the end of November, from 4.2 percent in the quarter ending in October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. The number of payrolled workers meanwhile jumped 0.6 percent in December from November, the ONS added. "The number of employees on payrolls continued to grow strongly in December, with the total now well above pre-pandemic levels," said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'

LONDON -- Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in most parts of the country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday. Johnson told lawmakers that the restrictions were being eased because government scientists...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 438 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest figure since February, government data showed. The figures also showed there had been 94,432 further daily infections. That compares with 84,429 news cases and 85 deaths a day earlier. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by William...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bulgaria reports new peak for daily coronavirus cases

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria reported 9,996 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a new record daily tally following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health authorities in the European Union’s least vaccinated country said 161 deaths had been reported on Tuesday. Bulgaria changed its rules that...
WORLD
UK study finds more Omicron hospitalisations in youngest children, but cases mild

LONDON (Reuters) – Young children and babies are proportionally more likely to be hospitalised with Omicron compared to older children than with previous variants but the cases are still mild, British researchers said, adding the overall picture was reassuring. Omicron has spread rapidly in Britain and fuelled a spike...
HEALTH
Thailand to resume quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals in Feb

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will resume its ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver for vaccinated arrivals starting on Feb 1, the country’s coronavirus taskforce said on Thursday. All arrivals must take a COVID-19 test on arrival and five days later, spokesperson Taweesin Wisanuyothin said at briefing, during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 infection levels fall in three of four UK nations

Covid-19 infection levels in three of the four UK nations have fallen for the first time since before Christmas, suggesting the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus may have passed.England Scotland and Wales all recorded a drop last week in the number of people in private households estimated to have Covid-19, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Northern Ireland is estimated to have seen a small rise in infections, though the ONS described the trend as “uncertain”.Today’s headline results show that #COVID19 infections decreased in England, Wales and Scotland, but the trend was uncertain in Northern Ireland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What are the Covid rules in the four nations of the UK?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions introduced in response to the Omicron wave will be brought to an end next Monday.The First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday that the changes would be made as Scotland is now on the “downward slope” of infections from the Omicron wave of coronavirus.However, some baseline restrictions will remain in place for the immediate future.But how do the current rules compare across the four nations of the UK?– What are the current rules in Scotland?Since December 14, people have been asked to reduce their social contacts as much as possible by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK ‘past the peak’ of Omicron wave as infections drop by almost one million

The UK appears to have passed the peak of the Omicron wave after new figures showed that weekly nationwide infections have dropped by almost one million.A total of 3.4 million Britons were estimated to be infected with Covid in the seven days to 15 January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - down from 4.3 million in the previous week.It is the first week that the ONS’ weekly Covid report, seen as the gold standard for predicting the scale of the UK epidemic, has recorded a drop in case since Omicron first took hold in late November.The figures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK Watchdog Going After Greenwashers

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has begun a review of environmental claims in the apparel and footwear retail sector. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
The Independent

Taxing wealth of UK’s richest ‘could cover rising health and social care costs twice over’

A wealth tax on billionaires and multi-millionaires in the UK would make a hike in National Insurance contributions needless, a new report has suggested.The revenue could pay the salaries of 50,000 new nurses, permanently increase Universal Credit by £20 a week, and build 35,000 new affordable houses, the report said.According to calculations from Oxfam and the organisations Fight Inequality Alliance, the Institute for Policy Studies, and Patriotic Millionaires, an annual tax applied to the wealth of billionaires and multi-millionaires in the UK would raise £43.71 billion a year.The report sets out a graduated structure, with a 2 per cent tax...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
UK regulator fines Mastercard, others for prepaid cards cartel

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s payments regulator on Tuesday fined five payments companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour in the country’s prepaid cards market. Mastercard received the largest fine of 31.56 million pounds. The other companies fined were allpay, Advanced...
PERSONAL FINANCE
UK PM’s former adviser says Johnson knew about lockdown party

LONDON (Reuters) – A former senior adviser to Britain’s Boris Johnson said on Monday he was willing to “swear under oath” that the prime minister knew a party was being held at his residence during a COVID-19 lockdown, accusing him of lying to parliament. British media...
U.K.

