Omicron has 1/3 reduced risk of hospitalisation compared to Delta – UK researchers

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions introduced in response to the Omicron wave will be brought to an end next Monday.The First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday that the changes would be made as Scotland is now on the “downward slope” of infections from the Omicron wave of coronavirus.However, some baseline restrictions will remain in place for the immediate future.But how do the current rules compare across the four nations of the UK?– What are the current rules in Scotland?Since December 14, people have been asked to reduce their social contacts as much as possible by...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO