Lincoln, NE

Third woman sues Lincoln police for sex discrimination

Panhandle Post
 6 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln Police Department is facing another sexual discrimination lawsuit filed by a female officer. Department spokeswoman...

Panhandle Post

Sidney woman sentenced to nearly 4 years on meth charges

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Brandy Fish, 44, of Sidney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Fish to 46 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
SIDNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Subject shot by McCook officer during incident at Walmart

McCook, Neb.-Authorities in McCook say a man was shot by an officer during an incident at Walmart on Martin Luther King Day. Authorities did not release many details of the incident but Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood confirmed that a subject was shot by a McCook officer at the Walmart location.
MCCOOK, NE
Panhandle Post

Police make 2 arrests after threats made against McCook businesses

On January 8, 2022, at 5:28pm, the McCook Police Department received a call from the McCook Walmart Store reporting an individual calling the store claiming to be at the store armed with a rifle, making bomb threats, and threatening a Walmart employee. Officers from the McCook Police Department, Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the store.
MCCOOK, NE
Panhandle Post

Man who pled guilty to setting fatal fire dies at hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 68-year-old man died at an Omaha hospital Friday just over a week after he pled guilty to starting the fire that led to his wife’s death. Douglas County jail officials said Carl Bohm of Omaha had been hospitalized since Jan. 6 — one day after he was found guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree assault in connection with the February 2019 fire.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck in Otoe County

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash between a semi-truck and an SUV. Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Hospitals raise morgue capacity concerns, schools close

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, schools are closing and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity. The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases....
KANSAS STATE
Panhandle Post

State halts some surgeries at Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced a public health order barring the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha from performing pre-scheduled, non-emergency surgeries, one day after the hospital announced that it had activated its crisis plan because of the pandemic. Ricketts says the state’s directed health measure...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers locate 130 LBs of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating 130 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop on Thursday. At approximately 4:00 p.m., a trooper observed a Ford Explorer fail to signal a turn after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 360, near Waco. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

