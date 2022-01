Gary Gordon Newman, age, 76, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 18, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Gordon and Eleanor (Gonyea) Newman. Gary was a 1963 graduate of Utica Free Academy and received a Bachelor’s degree from the New York State College at Geneseo and a Master’s degree from the New York State College at Oneonta. He was employed as a History teacher and Teacher Center Director for the Rome School District for 32 years until his retirement in 1998.

