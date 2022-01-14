Watch: This Joe Burrow Edit Will Get You Hyped For Saturday's Game Against Raiders

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Raiders on Saturday as part of Super Wild Card Weekend.

There's a buzz in the City of Cincinnati, in large part to star quarterback Joe Burrow. The second-year signal-caller threw for a franchise record 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns in 16 games this season.

Matthew Gray put together an awesome edit of Burrow that will get fans even more excited for Saturday's matchup. Watch the video below.

-----

