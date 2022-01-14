ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corps of Engineers starts task of repairing Thatcher Lock

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District continues to monitor river levels near Thatcher Lock and Dam (L&D) while reinforcing the temporary damming structure. The...

ktvo.com

Army Corps to spend $732M on Mississippi River lock upgrades

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps said it will spend $732 million to expand a lock and dam system to help barges more efficiently transport millions of tons of corn, soybeans, and other goods along the Mississippi River. The lock expansion was part of the Biden administration’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nbc25news.com

Army Corps receives nearly $500 million for New Lock project

STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Army Corps of Engineers will receive $479 million to invest in the New Lock at the Soo Locks. The money would be coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The new lock project will construct a second Poe-sized lock on the site of...
MILITARY
740thefan.com

FM Diversion receives $437 million from Corps of Engineers

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion project has received an appropriation of $437 million in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2022 workplan, following the recent signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The funds are intended to finish the construction of the Southern Embankment and its associated infrastructure, which are key to providing the region with permanent flood protection by 2027.
FARGO, ND
Agriculture Online

U.S. Army Corps to upgrade lock and dam critical for grain exports

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will use $732 million in federal infrastructure funding to modernize a lock and dam on the Upper Mississippi River that is crucial for shipping grain and soybeans to export markets, officials said on Wednesday. Upgrading infrastructure is essential for...
MILITARY
WAFB

Gov. Edwards Announces $2.6 Billion in Army Corps of Engineers Funding

The following information comes from the office of John Bel Edwards:. Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state will receive $2.6 billion in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (Supplemental Disaster Relief). This funding will support coastal, water management, and hurricane risk reduction projects throughout south Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Army Corps of Engineers receives $479M to modernize Soo Locks

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – The Army Corps of Engineers will receive $479 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to modernize the Soo Locks. The investment means there is now enough money to fully fund the Corp’s budget to finish building a new lock. The Soo Locks serve as a gateway for Great Lakes freighters carrying agricultural products and materials.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
radionwtn.com

Corps Of Engineers To Incinerate Vegetable Debris From Tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is conducting debris removal and cleanup operations in Mayfield and Graves County in response to severe weather and tornadoes which caused widespread devastation Dec. 10-11, 2021. USACE is working under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the state and local government to ensure safe, efficient debris removal operations.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Corps of Engineers to begin burning vegetative debris at Graves Co. landfill

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin burning vegetative debris at West Kentucky Landfill. As part of the removal and cleanup operations in Mayfield and Graves County, more than 130,000 cubic yards of debris has been collected and removed from the right-of-way in the City of Mayfield and surrounding areas in Graves County.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Tv20detroit.com

Soo Locks closing for seasonal repair, maintenance on Jan. 15

(WXYZ) — The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie will close to ship traffic on Saturday night for yearly maintenance. Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses the two-month closure to perform maintenance on the locks to keep them going. The corps said the Detroit District team...
DETROIT, MI
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Political Leaders Celebrate Long-Awaited Funding For Flood Control

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth political leaders celebrated the now more-certain completion of the Central City project Thursday, January 20, while pointing the finger at politics for the long delay in securing funding for the flood control work. Rep. Marc Veasey compared the frustration waiting for the $403 million that was announced this week to “watching the sausage be made” in Washington. Speaking on a video call, he joined Rep. Kay Granger and Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker to express relief the decades-long project finally has an end in sight after several years of delays. The funding included in the construction work...
FORT WORTH, TX
krosradio.com

Corps of Engineers to invest $829M in locks and dams

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers announced today (Wednesday) plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up- and downriver. Grassley says, “When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.”
IOWA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Small Crew With Army Corps Of Engineers Helps Keep Bay Clean And Safe

SAN FRANCISCO BAY (KPIX 5) — A small group with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on a mission to keep the Bay safe, which sometimes involves highly-specialized operations with the U.S. Coast Guard. At the crack of dawn, Captain Kixon Meyer and his crew are out on the water, aboard a vessel named the John A.B. Dillard, Jr. Meyer is a civilian member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on a mission to keep the San Francisco Bay safe. “I’ve been doing it for 12 years,” he told KPIX 5. “I like it because every day is different.” Typically, he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
westkentuckystar.com

Corps of Engineers: tornado debris cleanup 3% complete

It's been 30 days since western Kentucky's devastating tornadoes, and a sobering statistic has emerged about how long the region's recovery is going to take. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of Louisville is partnering with local agencies in debris removal on rights of way in Mayfield and Graves County. They reported as of Tuesday afternoon that they had helped remove more than 64,000 cubic yards of construction and tree debris from the city and county.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
akbizmag.com

Corps of Engineers Welcomes New Chief of Workforce Development

Krystle Burns assumed duties as the Chief of Workforce Management for the US Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District in November 2021. Burns is now responsible for advising the district leadership and executive staff on substantive procedural and policy matters for civilian workforce management functions. Furthermore, she performs ongoing analysis of workforce resources, organizational staffing requirements, and recruitment strategies.
