Corps of Engineers starts task of repairing Thatcher Lock

SAN FRANCISCO BAY (KPIX 5) — A small group with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on a mission to keep the Bay safe, which sometimes involves highly-specialized operations with the U.S. Coast Guard.
At the crack of dawn, Captain Kixon Meyer and his crew are out on the water, aboard a vessel named the John A.B. Dillard, Jr. Meyer is a civilian member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on a mission to keep the San Francisco Bay safe.
“I’ve been doing it for 12 years,” he told KPIX 5. “I like it because every day is different.”
Typically, he...
