Some of hip-hop’s biggest names have banded together to push for lawmakers to stop using rappers’ own lyrics against them in court to prove guilt during criminal trials. In a recent report from the Rolling Stone, JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Fat Joe are amongst those who are backing a proposed New York bill titled “Rap Music on Trial.” The letter penned to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, called to pass the legislation before it makes its way to the Senate Codes Committee.

HIP HOP ・ 1 DAY AGO