Music

Hear Bright Eyes Intimate Cover of Thin Lizzy's 'Running Back'

By Dave Holmes
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary independent record label Secretly Canadian continues its 25th anniversary celebration this week with two bangers and a backpack. Bright Eyes and British up-and-comer Kathleen Frances contribute to the ongoing SC25 Singles project with two covers, and the label has collaborated with Topo Designs on a limited edition Rover Pack Classic,...

