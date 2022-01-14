Counterfeit N95 masks are everywhere. Here's how to spot them

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Amid record-breaking numbers of cases of COVID-19, health experts are recommending that you ditch your old cloth masks and even those handy blue surgical masks. Instead, they say an N95, KN95 or KF94 are the best choices. With 95% filtration, N95 and KN95 respirators provide the maximum amount of protection of any face covering -- and that's what you need against the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID.

