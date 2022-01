Moving into your very first post-college apartment is a big deal, but it feels especially momentous when you come from a family of seven kids like Tallulah Novogratz, one of the daughters of design duo Cortney and Robert Novogratz. “I never really had my own space,” says Tallulah, who graduated from Bennington College in the spring of 2021 and started hunting for a rental in New York City shortly thereafter. Luckily, the twenty-something’s must-have list was simple: “I wanted good light,” she says. She used the rental search platform Zumper to help narrow down the options.

