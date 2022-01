I think it's time that I introduced Sven Esser to you all. I've known him for the past two or so years and have found that he is always thinking about how to take the complex processes that govern how business is conducted at scale and make them better. Because this bright young guy is also an empathetic human being and an accomplished CX practitioner, he views the world through the lens of CX in all ways. Thus, a customer-centric view of the front and back offices is always at the forefront of his thinking.

