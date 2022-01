I don’t covet the job prequel writers have when it comes to creating a narrative with emotional tension. The gig seems even less appealing for a franchise as renowned as Star Wars. Even minor fans of the franchise are well versed in the eventual aftermath of The Empire Strikes Back‘s dramatic conclusion; the daring release of Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt’s smarmy hands is seared into our pop culture’s collective memory. Thus, it’s stimulating to see how efficacious Charles Soule’s Star Wars title has been in giving emotional resonance to the adventures between Empire and Return, specifically in this run of issues (#12-18) connected to the larger War of the Bounty Hunters crossover. While the book plays it safe with its storytelling, it successfully gives the readers reason to invest in a story with a foretold conclusion.

