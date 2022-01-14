If you were hoping to stick with iOS 14, you may be out of luck

It’s easy to assume your phone’s operating system has your best interests at heart. But there are instances where some of your phone’s features can actually pose security risks, while simultaneously causing unwanted battery drainage. What to do? According to Tech Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy, privacy breaches are no longer exceptions or rare occurrences but the harsh reality of nearly everyone who owns a piece of technology — and changing a few iOs features can help. “In the era when our smartphones became like an extension of our brains – memorizing our search history, correspondence, images, and other important files – it became mandatory to secure them as much as possible,” Delic says. “Luckily, there are some easy yet very effective protective measures you can take to mitigate the risk of exposure and protect your sensitive data from all sorts of prying eyes. If you are an iPhone user, simply disable these three iOS features and you’ll already be making a lot of difference in your privacy settings – and as a great bonus, you’ll extend your battery life.” You need to disable these iOs features right now, according to tech experts.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO