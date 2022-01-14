ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

If you were hoping to stick with iOS 14, you may be out of luck

By Michael Simon
Macworld
 6 days ago

When iOS 15 arrived in September, iPhone users had a choice. If they didn’t want to take the plunge just yet, they could remain on iOS 14 and, for the first time, still get regular security updates. With the release of iOS 15.2.1 earlier this week, that no longer seems to...

www.macworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You NEED To Disable These iOs Features Right Now, According To Tech Experts

It’s easy to assume your phone’s operating system has your best interests at heart. But there are instances where some of your phone’s features can actually pose security risks, while simultaneously causing unwanted battery drainage. What to do? According to Tech Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy, privacy breaches are no longer exceptions or rare occurrences but the harsh reality of nearly everyone who owns a piece of technology — and changing a few iOs features can help. “In the era when our smartphones became like an extension of our brains – memorizing our search history, correspondence, images, and other important files – it became mandatory to secure them as much as possible,” Delic says. “Luckily, there are some easy yet very effective protective measures you can take to mitigate the risk of exposure and protect your sensitive data from all sorts of prying eyes. If you are an iPhone user, simply disable these three iOS features and you’ll already be making a lot of difference in your privacy settings – and as a great bonus, you’ll extend your battery life.” You need to disable these iOs features right now, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
SPY

This 4K Smart TV Was Already Affordable, and Now It’s 40% Off for a Limited Time

Football season is nearing an end, and you’ll want to make the right impression when you have visitors over for the big game. What’s the best way you can do that? It has to be none other than watching it on a big screen. Before you send out those invites to friends and neighbors, you’ll want to check out the deal going on right now on the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K smart TV. It’s discounted by 40% for a limited time. (If your budget is limited to $500, the 55-inch model is 38% off, which brings...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Google Pixel 7 news and rumors: What Google’s next big phone could bring

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: KN95 masks, $15 Sonicare toothbrush, major Anker sale, more The Google Pixel 6 represented a shift in direction for Google. The phone is the first to offer a Google-designed chip, in the new Tensor chip, plus it offers some incredible camera features, and more. But while Google has been building phones for a long time, the Pixel 6 is still a first-gen product in Google’s big new smartphone push. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, could be a truly amazing phone. The Pixel 6 is still a relatively new phone, and as such, it will probably be...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

‘NoReboot’ is an iOS Bug That Can Fake a Shutdown to Trick You

ZecOps writes about “NoReboot,” the ultimate persistence bug that can trick the user into thinking the device has been shut down. The security website calls it, “a bug that cannot be patched because it’s not exploiting any persistence bugs at all – only playing tricks with the human mind.”
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Apple Software#Id Card#Smart Phone#Software Update#Settings#Macworld
9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS will let you listen to voice message while in a different chat

A few months ago, WhatsApp was working on a global voice message player for its app. Now, with the latest beta, it’s finally rolling out this feature to users. According to WABetaInfo, this feature will let you listen to voice notes even when you switch to a different chat. So, if you start listening to a voice message of a friend and someone else sends you a text, you can switch to this other chat and reply to the other person at the same time.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Wild rumor claims the iPad Pro could get a glass Apple logo with MagSafe

After the M1 revamp last year, we weren’t expecting much for the next iPad Pro—M2 chip, larger battery, better camera—but a new report could prove us wrong. 9to5Mac reports that while Apple has dropped its ambitious plans for a full glass back for the iPad Pro due to fragility concerns, it does hope to bring MagSafe to the device. How? But fitting a magnetic glass Apple logo within the aluminum frame.
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

The Humble Bundle game service is ending Mac support

Humble is a game service that is known for its Bundles, curated collections of independent games where buyers can not only set the price, but also decide how the money is divided amongst the developers. However, Humble recently sent an email to its customers announcing that Mac and Linux support will end on January 31, 2022. The company will only support Windows games through a subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
Macworld

The iPhone 13’s noise cancellation is gone and not coming back

Ever since the iPhone 13 arrived, some people have been wondering where the Phone Noise Cancellation feature went. What appeared to be a bug, however, has now emerged as a decision by Apple to axe it. The feature could previously be found in the Audio/Video Accessibility settings and it’s usually...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

So the Mac isn’t doomed to fail anymore? Who’d a thunk it?

Remember Macs? No? Well, see, Apple used to make them, and then Windows came out and everyone switched to Windows-based PCs and Apple stopped making Macs and went out of business, the end. That’s the story to hear some people tell it, anyway. But, as a point of fact,...
COMPUTERS
Macworld

Apple’s 2022 iPad lineup: More speed and power, but few surprises

While Apple may be launching several exciting new products in 2022—including an AR/VR headset, Mac Pro, and redesigned MacBook Air—it’s looking like iPad fans will have to settle for small updates. According to recent rumors, Apple is planning to update nearly all of its iPads in 2022,...
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Update to iOS 14 or newer if you want to keep using OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive will soon drop support for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. To continue using the application, users will have to update their devices to iOS or iPadOS 14 or newer. It's standard practice for companies to drop support for older versions of operating systems. The latest update to OneDrive...
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

A deal to watch out for: this smartwatch is 52% off

It doesn’t take a super expensive smartwatch to get the job done. The 1.75” HD Touch Screen Smartwatch is on sale for $53.95, and it does a lot more than just tell the time. This smartwatch comes with a long-lasting battery, an HD touchscreen, and many of the...
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

Safari 15 bug lets sites spy on your browsing activity and personal data

Just days after Apple patched a bug that could allow a hacker to send your iPhone into an endless loop of crashes, FingerprintJS has uncovered a Safari vulnerability that could expose your internet activity and personal data to an open website. The bug originates in the IndexedDB API, which is...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Google is wrong. Apple’s iMessage is actually a failure

A bit more than 10 years after its introduction, iMessage is suddenly a part of the conversation again. A dubious report in the Wall Street Journal implied that the secret to the iPhone’s success with young people is all about peer pressure, with Android-using teens being cast out of social circles owing to their status as non-iMessage green bubbles in group chats.
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

How Unicode is supported in macOS

Apple offers robust support in macOS for Unicode, a standard that provides a unique number to represent characters and symbols. Unicode encompasses scripts used by languages, symbols for scientific notation, emoji, and other kinds of marks. The standard currently includes nearly 150,000 unique characters, each with its own number and description.
SOFTWARE
Macworld

Apple’s spring event comes into view with iPhone, iPad leaks

We’re still at least two months away from Apple’s first event of 2022, but the show is already beginning to take shape. Consomac (translation) has uncovered a set of new filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission that appears to reveal 11 new iPadOS 15 and three iOS 15 models.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy