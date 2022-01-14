WTI, Brent Futures Climb to 9-Week High as Omicron Fears Fade

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market went back and forth on Tuesday but has given up some of the gains to show signs of exhaustion. There was a drone attack in the United Arab Emirates which of course had the volatility spiking, but at the end of the day, it looks as if people are trying to come to grips with the idea that perhaps we have come too far in too short a time. Any pullback at this point should probably be thought of as a potential buying opportunity, but time will tell. If we can get that pullback, I think a lot of value hunters would come back into the picture.

