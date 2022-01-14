ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI, Brent Futures Climb to 9-Week High as Omicron Fears Fade

By Liubov Georges
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Friday's session sharply higher, lifting both crude benchmarks as much as 2% higher. The gains came amid early signs that omicron infections are leveling off in U.S. cities where...

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Break to a Fresh High

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market went back and forth on Tuesday but has given up some of the gains to show signs of exhaustion. There was a drone attack in the United Arab Emirates which of course had the volatility spiking, but at the end of the day, it looks as if people are trying to come to grips with the idea that perhaps we have come too far in too short a time. Any pullback at this point should probably be thought of as a potential buying opportunity, but time will tell. If we can get that pullback, I think a lot of value hunters would come back into the picture.
Will a Backlog Steal the Cattle Rally in 2022?

As cattlemen roll into 2022's new market, developments have mimicked those of a battlefield. In 2022, cattlemen don't know if they'll end up championing the market with bullish fundamental victories or if the bear of bad news will be victor another year at their expense. Since the new year rolled...
WTI Nears $87 on Tighter Fundamentals, Eyed Crude Draw

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange extended their recent rally into afternoon trade Wednesday, lifting both crude benchmarks to fresh seven-year highs propelled by expectations for stronger demand growth this year amid a muted impact from the omicron surge of infections and concerns over OPEC+ spare capacity as several members of the producer alliance appear to be reaching their respective production ceilings months ahead of schedule.
Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High

UAE (United Arab Emirates) attack adds to supply concerns. Will geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine hinder the ability for OPEC+ to increase supply?. Attack on UAE Adds to Geopolitical Risks, Oil Rallies. Oil prices have reached the highest level since 2014 after the Yehmen Houti group used drones and...
Oil Spikes on Expected Demand Gain, Geopolitical Tensions

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Tuesday's session sharply higher. Futures were helped by an upbeat demand forecast from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that estimate a limited impact from the omicron-led surge of coronavirus infections on global oil consumption this year and on escalating tensions in the Middle East as well as at the Russia-Ukrainian border that threaten to disrupt the petroleum flow from the key energy-producing regions.
Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 
Europe Stocks Climb Despite Rate-hike Fears; Oil Extends Rally

Europe's stock markets rose Wednesday, with easing Omicron virus concerns eclipsing fresh fears of monetary policy tightening in both Britain and the eurozone as the world battles rocketing inflation, dealers said. World oil prices zoomed to more seven-year peaks on renewed unrest in the crude-rich Middle East, and on expectations...
Stocks mixed as Beijing adds stimulus, Brent tops 2021 high

SYDNEY (Jan 17): Share markets were choppy on Monday as a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to again ease monetary policy. A holiday in the United States made for thin trading, but that did not stop Treasury futures...
WTI probing multi-month highs in $83.00 amid tense geopolitical backdrop

WTI is probing its best levels since early November in the $73.00 as geopolitical tensions rise. Analysts/banks have been calling this week for WTI to hit/surpass $100 per barrel in 2022. Oil markets have recovered from Thursday’s very mild stumble and are back on the front foot on Friday. Front-month...
