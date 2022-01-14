ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lake Carlos' open water draws thousands more birds for Christmas Bird Count

By Karen Tolkkinen
Echo Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It all stems back to open water," said Ben Eckhoff, park naturalist. "Lake Carlos was the only open water this year for miles upon miles. Not sure exactly, but probably 50 or more miles in any direction. The lake was loaded with birds." The reason Lake Carlos was not...

www.echopress.com

Express-Star

Birding Today: Future of birds changing

Nuthatches and the winter finches seem to be forced into migration due to food supply situations every two or three years. We noticed that the Red-breasted Nuthatch was on the move in the fall of 2018. Sometimes the irruption can be harder to study due to waves in movement, especially when we surmise that the birds must be heading south in droves just to feed wherever they can. That was the year when well over 1,500 birds streaked south in less than a few hours on the east coast.
ANIMALS
csmng.com

DPW hosts PCMS Christmas Bird Count

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS) Directorate of Public Works (DPW) staff hosted the fourth annual National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count (CBC) Dec. 14, 2021. The CBC is a national volunteer event that was first implemented in 1900 and remains the nation’s longest...
FORT CARSON, CO
Jamestown Press

Winter bird count down 18 species

Sixty-six species, 18 shy of the 2021 total, were spotted Sunday during the 39th annual winter bird count. Although visibility was challenged by clouds and fog, the rain subsided and the temperature was a mild 50 degrees as 14 birders were out in force with their binoculars. They separated into four groups to search the village, the north end, the farms and the Beavertail peninsula.
ANIMALS
ksut.org

‘It's a lifelong thing': Annual bird count brings people together

Every year around Christmas time, local residents join tens of thousands of people across the Western Hemisphere to record all the birds they see or hear within a 15-mile radius. The Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count started in the 1900s and has been going on for more than 120 years....
SCIENCE
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

The Fort Bragg Christmas bird count was a blustering affair

FORT BRAGG, CA — On Monday, December 27, 2021, volunteers spread out before dawn from Cleone to Big River to count birds. It’s an annual nationwide tradition run by the Audubon Society that dates back to 1900. The birders encountered rough weather this year. “It was the worst weather in bird count history,” said Tim Bray, the Fort Bragg count coordinator. His compatriots were quick to point out they had endured worse weather in locations like Cincinnati. Regardless of other experiences, it was not a pleasant day to be out on the headlands. Winds around 20 mph, cold rain, and several hail storms impeded the count in more ways than one. It was difficult to get scopes to stay upright and the rough seas didn’t help as shorebirds were few and far between. The windblown hale felt like hundreds of pinpricks on your cheeks and staying dry was in itself a challenge. Still, the bird counters soldiered on and as the weather fluctuated, they met with some success throughout the day and into the evening hours.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Science Friday

How Christmas Bird Counts Help Shape Science

This winter marks the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, a project of the National Audubon Society, which is self-described as the longest-running community science project in the country. What started as a few dozen volunteers in 1900 has grown to tens of thousands of birders, spreading out in 15-mile circles across the country to count every bird insight on one midwinter day. From this record, scientists can draw insights about everything from the abundance of species to how species’ ranges are shifting from year-to-year and decade-to-decade.
WILDLIFE
North Country Public Radio

Braving snow and a pandemic to count birds

The 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, the world's longest-running citizen science survey, wrapped up yesterday. Each year, the National Audubon Society mobilizes more than 70,000 volunteer birders in more than 2,400 locations across the United States and Canada. Todd MoeBraving snow and a pandemic to count birds. We talk with...
ANIMALS
kingstonthisweek.com

BIRDWATCH: Renfrew County birders spot 42 species during annual Christmas Bird Count

Happy new year everyone! I have received the results of the 44 th Pembroke Christmas Bird Count held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The Christmas Bird Count started 122 years ago in North America, and the data collected is utilized by scientists to study bird species locations during winter, unexpected variations in bird migration related to food supply, etc.
ANIMALS
thelandonline.com

Warm weather factored into recent Christmas Bird Count

MANKATO — More than a thousand Canada geese and four dozen mallards were spotted by Mankato’s faction of participants in the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count. Local organizer Chad Heins said a high number of waterfowl chose to linger in Blue Earth County well into December...
MANKATO, MN
kmxt.org

Nearly 80 volunteers and 14,000 birds showed up for Kodiak’s Christmas Bird Count

Every year around the holidays, birding enthusiasts across the Western Hemisphere take part in the Christmas Bird Count. They document birds within a 15 mile radius over a 24-hour period, and the results are shared with the Audubon Society. Public observations from the Christmas Bird Count are often helpful for...
Daily Telegram

Northland Nature: Cloquet-Carlton Christmas Bird Count tallies 35 species

Each year as we reach mid-December, we go through many happenings in our lives. This is the time of the holidays and winter solstice. Not quite as well-known, but just as regular of a feature to the year’s end, is the Christmas Bird Count. Though “Christmas” is part of...
SCIENCE
chinookobserver.com

Birding: 'Water, water everywhere' brings birds closer to see!

Just when I thought I had seen the best king tides ever this past December, along came Jan. 3, 2022, with its 12.8-foot tide. There was indeed water everywhere, and as of this writing there is still water, water everywhere. It was an excellent day for the raptors, ducks, shorebirds and songbirds. Nutrients stirred up by the wind on the high waters stirred up the nutrients in the wetlands creating a feast for all. The pungent odor coming from the wetlands was evidence of this phenomenon. The birds knew it and so did I.
ANIMALS
WVNews

Oakland Christmas Bird Count completed for 38th year

OAKLAND — The Oakland Christmas Bird Count was completed for the 38th year on Dec. 18. According to Connie Skipper, count compiler, the Oakland circle for the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count has a diameter of 15 miles, with the center at the intersection of Mayhew Inn Road and Lake Shore Drive.
OAKLAND, CA
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV's connection with annual Christmas Bird Count

Birders have woken early to brave all sorts of weather over the past few weeks in order to tally up all the birds they can spot in an adult-avian hybrid of hide and seek. But the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count ends today. Gainesville residents joined on Dec. 19 for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Wild River Audubon’s 46th Christmas Bird Count sees 43 species

The Wild River Audubon Chapter had 28 people counting birds in our area on Dec. 18, 2021, during the 46th annual Christmas Bird Count. Eleven people counted birds coming to their bird feeders, while the others traveled within the 15-mile diameter circle that included most of the Chisago Lakes area. The 43 species counted this year beat the yearly average of 36. The total birds counted was 3,938 ,which was near average.
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

‘This Place Is Pretty Breathtaking’: Snow Activities At Whitewater State Park

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — At Whitewater State Park in Winona County, it doesn’t matter if it’s above or below 30 degrees — people show up for one particular snow activity. Even with the ground covered in a blanket of January snow, Whitewater finds a way to stand out. There are bluffs that seem to push up, beaver dams that push across and a creek that pushes its way through it all. Every part of it can be seen if you have just the right footwear. “I’ve been snowshoeing out here since high school,” Kelly Allen-Sobeck of Rochester said. Kelly and her crew are part of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
forthoodsentinel.com

Official Bird Count tallies 109 species

Volunteers combed the training areas off west and east range to count as many birds as possible in a single day. The annual count focused on a community outreach event on Dec. 15, followed by an official event on Dec. 16. “The Christmas Bird Count has been going on for...
FORT HOOD, TX
myhorrynews.com

Conway's bird count scored two firsts

Icy cold wind and some rain didn’t freeze the enthusiasm of hard-core birders who were out making history Monday morning. Jill and Ted Falasco of Bucksville had expected to spot as many as 60 different birds, but were happy with about 49 that they identified as they rounded Lake Busbee before heading to the nearby Grand Strand Waste Water Plant where they hoped to spot more.
CONWAY, SC
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Birding: A Count Diminished

One of the great pleasures of participating in the Christmas Bird Count is seeing old friends and making new ones. On New Year’s Day, the day of Santa Barbara Audubon’s 122nd annual count, I had a late lunch with Robb Hamilton, who grew up in Goleta but moved away many years ago. Robb returns to Santa Barbara each year for the count; this year marked his 42nd count in succession — what an achievement! Robb is tasked with covering Hope Ranch, and I asked him if he has seen many changes over the years. His answer was sobering; not only has the total number of birds plummeted, but diversity has followed suit.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

