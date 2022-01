We’re inching closer to the All-Star Break, and as much as the regular season often seems interminably long, it snuck up on me that we’re already some games past the halfway point. Sleepwalking isn’t exactly the term I’d use for this Milwaukee Bucks team, but if we wanted to massage that language, “selective lapses of execution” may be more apt. When they’re locked in, like the Golden State thumping, there’s a noticeable difference from some of the strugglebus sequences we’re subjected to in less prominent games. Unfortunately, the schedule won’t let up from here on out, and while I haven’t let one regular season loss really get to me, I’d still rather avoid falling too far back in the standings. Let’s wrap-up.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO