Rusfertide Lowers Hematocrit in Patients With Polcythemia Vera

By Sara Karlovitch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith rusfertide, clinical trial investigators are poised to fill a clinical gap by addressing iron deficiency in patients with polycythemia vera. Iron metabolism normalization is key mechanism of action of the synthetic mimetic of hepcidin, rusfertide (PTG-300), which has been shown to help achieve hematocrit control in patients with polycythemia vera...

