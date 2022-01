The Rome boys were in control for the first two and a half quarters on Tuesday, but over the final quarter and a half things did not go their way to say the least. After holding a 15-point lead at the half and then pushing their lead to as many as 21 midway through the fourth quarter, Rome (12-6, 6-2 in 5-AAAAAA) saw the visiting Trojans put together a huge rally to send the Wolves to a heartbreaking 83-81 home loss.

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO