Omicron has 1/3 reduced risk of hospitalisation compared to Delta – UK researchers

The UK appears to have passed the peak of the Omicron wave after new figures showed that weekly nationwide infections have dropped by almost one million.A total of 3.4 million Britons were estimated to be infected with Covid in the seven days to 15 January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - down from 4.3 million in the previous week.It is the first week that the ONS’ weekly Covid report, seen as the gold standard for predicting the scale of the UK epidemic, has recorded a drop in case since Omicron first took hold in late November.The figures...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO