Omicron has 1/3 reduced risk of hospitalisation compared to Delta – UK researchers

The UK is in a strong position in the fight against Covid due to successful vaccine rollouts and high degrees of natural immunity, a health expert has said. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and former SAGE advisor, was speaking to Sky News ahead of Boris Johnson announcing he would be lifting plan B measures in England. Mr Johnson said in a statement to the Commons that data suggested the Omicron variant had “peaked nationally”. Sir Jeremy said: “I think, particularly in the UK, we can be cautiously optimistic.“I don’t think Omicron will be the last variant –...
LONDON (AP) — Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in most parts of the country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
LONDON (Reuters) – Young children and babies are proportionally more likely to be hospitalised with Omicron compared to older children than with previous variants but the cases are still mild, British researchers said, adding the overall picture was reassuring. Omicron has spread rapidly in Britain and fuelled a spike...
The UK’s approach to tackling Covid-19 was weighted in favour of the elderly and has harmed children as a result, a leading paediatric expert has said.“Our children have suffered too much from us closing down their lives, to protect the middle age and the vulnerable,” Russell Viner, a professor in adolescent health at University College London, told The Independent. “I don't think during this pandemic we have necessarily got the balance right.”Schools in Britain were shut throughout the first lockdown of the pandemic, before reopening in June and September. During the Alpha wave, which ran from winter 2020 to spring...
The Omicron variant is significantly less severe than other strains of COVID-19, according to a report from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As per the agency, the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron was half compared to the threat from the Delta variant, Daily Mail reported. Among...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will suspend face-to-face teaching in secondary schools from Jan 24, the Education Bureau said on Thursday, because of a rising number of coronavirus infections in several schools in the Chinese-ruled territory. The government halted classes in primary schools and kindergartens early this month,...
Covid certification entry requirements could be dropped across a number of hospitality settings in Northern Ireland the First Minister has said.Paul Givan said, while he would support the removal of mandatory certification entirely, he anticipated a majority of ministers in the powersharing administration will back proposals to retain the system in higher risk settings.Mr Givan’s comments come ahead of a meeting of the Executive on Thursday afternoon.Laws requiring people to prove Covid status to gain entry to a range of hospitality venues and large-attendance events were introduced last November.The move proved politically contentious with Mr Givan’s DUP party voting...
The emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 caused huge concern around the world when it was discovered in southern Africa in mid-November, not least because it was found to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations to its spike protein suggested it might be able to resist current vaccines.Prior to Christmas, UK prime minister Boris Johnson introduced a series of “Plan B” social restrictions to combat the threat posed by the strain, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places, present a Covid pass proving their vaccination status in exchange for entry to crowded...
BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China reported on Friday the lowest daily tally of local confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, after a national strategy to quickly curb flare-ups forced worst-hit cities to lock down affected communities and cut business activity. China reported 23 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed...
The number of NHS staff at hospital trusts in England off work due to Covid has dropped week on week across every region of England, new figures show.Some 29,517 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were ill with coronavirus or having to self-isolate on January 16, down 26% on the 40,031 the previous week.But this is still more than double the 12,508 at the start of December, according to NHS England data.The figures suggest one in 33 (3%) of NHS staff working in acute hospital trusts were off sick or self-isolating due to Covid on January 16, based on...
The UK appears to have passed the peak of the Omicron wave after new figures showed that weekly nationwide infections have dropped by almost one million.A total of 3.4 million Britons were estimated to be infected with Covid in the seven days to 15 January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - down from 4.3 million in the previous week.It is the first week that the ONS’ weekly Covid report, seen as the gold standard for predicting the scale of the UK epidemic, has recorded a drop in case since Omicron first took hold in late November.The figures...
Scientists have cautioned that the novel coronavirus’s Omicron form will not be the last to cause concern around the world. Every infection gives the virus a chance to mutate, and omicron has an advantage over its predecessors in that it spreads far quicker while being born on a world with a patchwork of vaccine and prior sickness immunity. This means that the virus will be able to spread to more people.
As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
A US-based woman is suing Southwest Airlines for $10m after she was ejected from one of the airline’s flights for not complying with mask rules.Florida-based Medora Clai Reading, 68, alleges that she was wrongly kicked off her flight on 7 January 2021 for not wearing a mask - saying that she only removed her mask to periodically drink water.In a case filed on Wednesday, Reading claimed that she needed to stay hydrated for medical reasons, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, but a “hostile” flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on.She also claims she offered...
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, said this week that we are still in the first of five stages of the pandemic, and he cautioned against thinking we are further along than we actually are.
