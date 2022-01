Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: The landscape for endometrial cancer is very exciting. We have 5 first-line global trials evaluating immunotherapy pushed into the first line. Four of these trials are looking at chemotherapy plus or minus immunotherapy, and the fifth is looking at lenvatinib-pembrolizumab vs chemotherapy carboplatin-paclitaxel in the first-line setting. There’s no doubt that if any trials are positive, the treatment paradigm will change and will move I/O [immuno-oncology] to the first-line setting.

