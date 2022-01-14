Mel’s Diner playlist: “Happy Birthday, Dave Grohl!”

Born on this day in 1945 of Scottish and English ancestry, Sir Roderick David Stewart, the legendary British singer, songwriter, and one of the best-selling artists of all time turns 77. In his honor, check out these classic videos....
Foo Fighters record an album in a haunted mansion in the trailer for the band’s horror-comedy film “Studio 666,” premiering in theaters on Feb. 25. As the band writes and records new music, frontman Dave Grohl finds himself possessed by supernatural forces that threaten the completion of the album and the lives of the band.
Born on this day in 1944, James Patrick Page, the English musician, songwriter, and record producer, best known as the guitarist and founder of Led Zeppelin turns 78. In his honor, check out the 2020 interview with Jimmy on CBS This Morning where the legendary guitarist discussed the band's 50th Anniversary.
Happy Born day to Ahmir Khalib Thompson better known as ?uestlove a.k.a Questlove! Born in 1971, he turns a half century today. The OG is originally known as the drummer for the legendary Hip Hop band The Roots, but he has many roles. On February 17, 2014, he became a...
So what did Dave Grohl do before he was in the Foo Fighters? Well, he was in Nirvana, right? What about before that. He was in a DC-based band called Scream. Well, what about before that? Let’s see: in his life, Dave has worked in a garden nursery; he was a stonemason; he was a clerk at a Tower Records store in Washington, and when he was sixteen he had an awful job at a Shakey’s Pizza Parlour restaurant. And before that, he spent two years in a Catholic School.
Today marks Dave Grohl’s 53rd birthday. The beloved Foo Fighters frontman was born on January 14, 1969 in Warren, Ohio. Dave has been at the forefront of rock’s evolution over the past four decades from drumming with punk band Scream as a teenager in the late 1980s to joining grunge pioneers Nirvana and helping them record their landmark 1991 album, Nevermind, launching them to superstardom. After the tragic death of Kurt Kobain in 1994, Grohl formed a new group, Foo Fighters, who would help bring rock ‘n’ roll into the 21st century.
Dave Grohl hasn’t just given us some of our favorite music of the past three decades; he’s also provided us with some of rock’s best viral moments. Honestly, and this isn’t hyperbole in any way, but Dave Grohl is simply magic. In honor of his birthday today (January 14), here’s a look at just 10 of Grohl’s best viral moments.
Zakk Wylde has no beef with Dave Grohl. Ozzy Osbourne's long-serving guitarist and co-writer infamously slammed the Foo Fighters frontman in 2001, for writing a song that he had to play guitar on for the Prince of Darkness. He fumed at the time: "If I ever run into Dave Grohl,...
“There’s so much that I love about being the drummer in a band and I always have. It’s the responsibility, the anonymity, the pure physicality of it…” so Dave Grohl told Rhythm magazine back in 2009 when he returned to the kit for drum duties with his supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, with Josh Homme and Led Zep’s John Paul Jones.
Dave Matthews celebrates his 55th birthday today. The renowned Dave Matthews Band frontman, singer-songwriter and guitarist was born on January 9, 1967 in Johannesburg, South Africa. After graduating from South Africa’s Damelin College high school in 1985, Dave returned to the U.S. — he became a naturalized citizen in 1980 — joining his mother in Charlottesville, Virginia, a place his family had lived before he was born. While Matthews didn’t attend the University of Virginia, the aspiring singer-songwriter bartended in the college town at a place called Miller’s where he would meet future members of Dave Matthews Band.
Dave Grohl has had one of the most prolific careers in rock history. Beyond fronting the Foo Fighters and drumming with Nirvana, the one-time hardcore punker has a dizzying resume of collaborations that includes everyone from Nine Inch Nails and Tony Iommi to Queens of the Stone Age and Killing Joke — and dozens more. However, for all of his successes as a serious-minded player, one of Grohl's most cult-adored pairings is with the hard-rockin' comedy duo Tenacious D. The "Everlong" songwriter drummed on every song on the D's beloved 2006 album, The Pick of Destiny, and notably played Satan himself — the No. 1 enemy of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — in the accompanying musical film.
Eddie Vedder revealed that legends Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Ringo Starr have all contributed to his upcoming album Earthling. The impressive list of contributors continues with Glen Hansard, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. The details arrived with the release of a new single called “Brother the Cloud”
Welcome to Day 4 of Hanukkah, with Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin keeping up with the festivities with their latest cover in the "Hanukkah Sessions" series, this time celebrating one of the "loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews," Van Halen's David Lee Roth. The two musicians continue to make...
Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Bright Eyes have shared their faithful re-imagining of Thin Lizzy’s classic song “Running Back.” The song not only pays tribute to one of their rock influences, but is also part of Bloomington, IN based record label Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary charity fundraiser. The release is raising funds for the New Hope For Families homeless charity.
For the majority of his time in the limelight, Dick Van Dyke was married to Margie Willet. However, the pair split in 1984 after 36 years of marriage. Later, in 2012, the actor moved on with his now wife Arlene Silver. To learn more about Arlene and her marriage to Dick, keep reading.
