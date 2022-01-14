Mel’s Diner playlist: “Happy Birthday, Dave Grohl!”

Dave Grohl has had one of the most prolific careers in rock history. Beyond fronting the Foo Fighters and drumming with Nirvana, the one-time hardcore punker has a dizzying resume of collaborations that includes everyone from Nine Inch Nails and Tony Iommi to Queens of the Stone Age and Killing Joke — and dozens more. However, for all of his successes as a serious-minded player, one of Grohl's most cult-adored pairings is with the hard-rockin' comedy duo Tenacious D. The "Everlong" songwriter drummed on every song on the D's beloved 2006 album, The Pick of Destiny, and notably played Satan himself — the No. 1 enemy of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — in the accompanying musical film.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO