At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

