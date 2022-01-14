At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

In vitro diagnostics is defined as medical devices which are used by laboratories to perform diagnostic tests inside a laboratory. These tests are performed on samples collected from a patient's body such as blood, urine, and tissues. Furthermore, medical devices used to perform in vitro diagnosis also require the use of various technologies to conduct the tests. For instance, blood collected from a patient is analyzed for hepatitis infection by using enzyme linked immunosorbent assay technique to analyze the blood. Furthermore, the testing procedure also requires use of various reagents and the use of software for smooth operations. In addition, in vitro diagnostics are used for detection of various medical conditions such as infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology/cancer, cardiology diseases, autoimmune diseases, nephrology, and HIV/AIDS. Moreover, these tests are performed in various medical facilities such as hospitals, standalone laboratories, and academic & medical schools.

