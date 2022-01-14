At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

Apples are one of the most important food sources of flavonoids, not only because of their high flavonoid content, but also because of the large amount of apples ingested in the usual diet. Flavonoid content varies greatly not only between different food categories, but also between different apple cultivars and different portions of an apple. Flavonoids are abundant in the peel of apples, with higher levels observed in darker, redder, and bluer apples. A number of environmental factors influence flavonoid content, which must be understood and managed for apples to attain and sustain flavonoid levels. These elements include-ripeness of the fruit, fruit exposure to sunshine, storage time, and kind of storage.

