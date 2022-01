Prosecution and defence lawyers presented their closing arguments on Thursday to a Norwegian court which will now decide whether to parole Anders Behring Breivik, just 10 years after the neo-Nazi committed the country's deadliest peacetime attack. Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in 2011, claims he has distanced himself from violence and wants to be paroled after serving the minimum court-ordered 10 years of his 21-year sentence. His jail term can be extended for as long as he is considered a threat to society. Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir called his parole request a "PR stunt" and argued that 42-year-old Breivik, who a psychiatrist and prison officials said was still extremely dangerous, should remain behind bars. The defence meanwhile used the opportunity to ask for an easing of Breivik's prison conditions to facilitate his future reintegration into society.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO