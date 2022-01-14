ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio hope to return at West Ham as Leeds injury woes ease

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Leeds’ injury crisis appears to be easing as Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk are all hoping to return from injury in Sunday’s Premier League game at West Ham.

Bamford has been restricted to six league appearances this season due to ankle and hip problems, while Rodrigo and Struijk have been sidelined with respective heel and foot injuries.

Leeds’ injury list has reached double figures in recent weeks and when asked who might be back on Sunday, boss Marcelo Bielsa said: “It’s probable that Pascal, Rodrigo and Bamford are options to return.”

Bielsa will still be without eight injured or suspended players at the London Stadium, but Bamford’s return in particular will be a major boost to their top-flight survival chances.

Bamford sustained an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle in September and Bielsa revealed his decision not to withdraw the striker possibly aggravated the problem.

“The injury was towards the end of the game and I asked Bamford to finish what was left of the game because we needed him,” Bielsa said. “Perhaps me asking him to do that aggravated his injury.”

Bielsa made his admission to highlight how pleased he had been with his players’ attitude after a succession of injuries left him with a threadbare squad.

“Rodrigo played for a long time with a knock which eventually forced him to stop,” Bielsa said.

“(Stuart) Dallas is a player who plays every week with something that with another player would probably rule him out. (Luke) Ayling is the same.

“All the players have shown great character. All the players have shortened their time of recovery.”

Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper (both hamstring) have been out since early December, while Joe Gelhardt, Jamie Shackleton (both ankle), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) and Sam Greenwood all remain sidelined.

Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts will both miss out at West Ham through suspension, but the latter is also nursing a calf strain.

Given the number of injuries, Leeds fans were surprised by young defender Cody Drameh’s loan switch this week to Cardiff for the rest of the season.

Drameh made his full Premier League debut last month and Bielsa revealed he did not want the 20-year-old to leave Elland Road.

The Argentinian said: “I didn’t think he needed to play games elsewhere. He was a player who was very necessary with all of the absences that we have.

“But he preferred to go and play outside of Leeds. In a situation when opportunities for youngsters has increased, clearly in this case, Drameh would prefer to experiment outside our team.”

Bielsa said other young players had opted to leave the club and insisted he was not disappointed by Drameh’s decision.

He added: “Evidently, what I have proposed to them is not what they desire. So I do not criticise it, I don’t condemn it. It doesn’t disappoint me.”

The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
