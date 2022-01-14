ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will There Be an 'Archive 81' Season 2 on Netflix?

By Kayla Cobb
 6 days ago
There’s something about horror and the early months of the year. It’s cold. After the unrelenting joy of the holidays, the world feels a bit bleak. If you’re a person who craves something depressing and terrifying to shock some emotion into your life, Netflix has your back. This week marks the premiere of Archive 81, the streaming giant’s latest dive into horror.

What’s Archive 81, you ask? According to Netflix’s description, “An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.” We know you’re already hooked. Wondering if you can expect more from this slow-burn thriller? Here’s what we know about the future of Archive 81.

How Many Episodes Are in Archive 81?

Altogether, there are eight episodes in the first season of Archive 81.

Will There Be an Archive 81 Season 2?

At the moment, it’s too early to say. Netflix typically doesn’t announce whether a series has been renewed or cancelled until a few weeks after its premiere. But there are currently two big things working in Archive 81′s favor: its status as a horror drama, and its origins.

Let us explain. Typically, horror TV shows tend to be anthology series that only last a season at a time (looking at you, Midnight Mass). For that reason, it’s common for these shows to be labelled as miniseries. But Archive 81 has been described as a “horror streaming television series.” Also, its IMDB page indicates that it may run past 2022. That implies this show hasn’t been created to be a one-and-done deal. There is room for the possibility of another season.

Then there’s Archive 81′s subject matter to consider. The horror series is based on a podcast of the same name that was written and produced by Marc Sollinger and Dan Powell. Season 3 of the podcast ended in 2018, which was then followed by a podcast miniseries, Left of the Dial. The bottom line? There’s easily enough content out there for another season. And if Archive 81 sticks to its source material for Season 2, then things are about to get weird.

When Could Archive 81 Season 2 Premiere?

Imagine a world where Archive 81 Season 2 is absolutely happening. When can you expect to see it? To uncover the truth of this mystery, you need to turn to Archive 81′s past.

In October of 2020, Rebecca Sonnenshine was announced as the executive producer and showrunner of an upcoming Netflix horror series. As you may have guessed, that horror series would come to be Archive 81. Casting took place in late 2020, and filming ran from November of 2020 to March of 2021. Based on this timeline, it takes a little over a year to make a season of this thriller. If Season 2 happens, we can likely expect it to premiere sometime in 2023.

